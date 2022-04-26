5 Apple Desserts You Can Make at Home to Satisfy Your Cravings

Any great dessert starts with apples. Thanks to their sweetness, soft texture, and amazing taste, apples fit perfectly into numerous desserts, making them richer and way more delicious. The best thing about them is that they’re affordable and almost in every home. While some people do eat raw apples every day, we’re here to introduce you to more creative and delicious ways to eat your apples. That said, let’s get right into it. Check these 5 apple desserts that you can make at home to satisfy your cravings.

Apple Pie Bars

Ingredients:

For the crust:

1 cups (2 sticks) of softened butter

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 and 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp of salt salt

For the filling:

6 peeled, cored, and sliced apples

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/2 cup of packed brown sugar

1 tsp of ground cinnamon

1 tsp of vanilla

1/2 tsp of salt

For the topping:

1 and 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 cup of chopped pecans or walnuts or almonds

1 cup of packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp of salt

3/4 cup (1 and 1/2 sticks) of melted butter

Caramel sauce, for serving

Food Ideas to Help You Have a Little Touch of Easter in Ramadan

Steps:

1. Preheat the oven to 180° and line a pan with parchment paper then grease it with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat butter and the granulated and brown sugar together until light and fluffy using a hand mixer. Add flour and salt and mix until combined.

2. Press the mixture into the prepared pan about 1 cm up. Bake until slightly golden for 20 minutes.

3. In a large bowl, add your apples, lemon juice, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt and mix. Then spread the apples over the crust.

4. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, pecans, salt, and brown sugar. Stir in melted butter until you see coarse clumps.

5. Sprinkle crumb topping over the apples and bake until the top is golden and apples are soft for about one hour.

6. Let cool for at least 15 minutes then slice into squares and drizzle with caramel sauce before serving.

Apple Dump Cake

Ingredients:

6 peeled, cored, and thinly sliced apples

1/2 cup of roughly chopped pecans or walnuts or almonds

1/2 cup of packed brown sugar

1/4 cup of granulated sugar

1 tsp of ground cinnamon

1 tsp of vanilla

Pinch of salt

1 box vanilla cake mix

3/4 cup of (1 and ½ sticks) of butter, cut into small cubes

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

10 Delicious Ways to Eat Kunafa

Steps:

1. Preheat the oven to °180. In a large bowl, add the apples, pecans, cinnamon, sugars, vanilla, and a pinch of salt together.

2. Pour apples into a baking dish. Add the cake mix on top, then place butter all over the top.

3. Bake until the top is golden and the apples are tender for 50 to 60 minutes.

4. Serve while warm with vanilla ice cream.

Mini Apple Berry Crumble Pies

Ingredients:

For filling:

1 pie crust (check the first recipe)

2 medium firm peeled apples cut into thin slices

1/3 cup of light brown sugar

1 and 1/2 cup frozen berries (any type of berries you have)

4 tsp. tapioca flour (or cornstarch)

1/3 cup of white sugar

1 tsp of cinnamon

1/4 tsp of salt

For crumble topping:

1/2 cup of rolled oats

1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

1/4 cup of granulated sugar

1/4 cup of light brown sugar

1/3 cup of chopped walnuts

6 tbsp of unsalted butter, cold and cut into cubes

Mother’s Day Desserts to Spoil Your Mum

Steps:

1. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees C. Line two ceramic or porcelain oven bowls with circular pie crust. Press crust into the bowls and repair any tears with extra pie crust. Place them in the freezer until ready to fill the pie.

2. For filling: Use a medium saucepan to combine apples and brown sugar. Cook over medium-low heat for about 10 minutes, until they’re reduced and bubbling (the apples should be slightly tender).

3. Drain most juice from apples, then add berries, sugar, tapioca flour, cinnamon, and salt and stir gently to combine.

4. For crumble: Mix all ingredients together except butter. Then butter and cut into the mixture with a pastry cutter or fork until it resembles coarse crumbs.

5. Remove the pie crust from the freezer and add apple-berry filling until the bowl is full. Add a generous handful of crumble topping by packing it on.

6. Bake for 25 minutes (the top of the pie should turn to golden brown). Cover with foil and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes until the filling is bubbling.

7. Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes. And serve warm.

Apple Coffee Cake

Ingredients:

For the cake:

Cooking spray

2 and 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 tsp of cinnamon

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp of baking powder

1/2 tsp of baking soda

1 cup (2 sticks) of unsalted softened butter

3/4 cup of packed brown sugar

3/4 cup of granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp of vanilla

1 cup of sour cream

2 medium not-too-sweet apples, peeled, cored, and chopped

For the topping:

12 tbsp of unsalted, melted, and slightly-cooled butter

1 and 1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

3/4 cup of packed brown sugar

1 tsp of cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Powdered sugar or coffee (optional) for topping

Steps:

1. Preheat the oven to 180° and place the rack in the middle position; lightly coat a baking pan with cooking spray. Then, in a medium bowl, whisk flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, and baking soda together.

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer or in a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat butter and sugar together on medium speed until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat well after each addition. Add vanilla and beat to combine. Add the dry ingredients and beat on low speed until a few dry streaks remain. Add the sour cream and beat until combined. Add the apples then transfer the batter to the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula.

3. In a medium bowl, combine the melted butter, sugar, flour, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Sprinkle crumbs over top of the batter.

4. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes until golden. Insert a toothpick in the middle of the cake. If it comes out clean, it’s done. Then, let it cool completely.

5. Top with powdered sugar or coffee, if desired.

Baked Cinnamon Apples

Ingredients:

4 apples

1/2 cup of softened butter

1/4 cup of oats

1/4 cup of packed brown sugar

1/4 cup of chopped pecans

1 tsp of ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp of ground nutmeg

Pinch of salt

Ice cream, for serving

Steps:

1. Preheat the oven to 190°. Core apples without cutting through the bottom.

2. In a medium bowl, mix butter, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, pecans, nutmeg, and salt.

3. Stuff the butter mixture evenly into each apple.

4. Place the apples in a small baking dish and cover with aluminum foil. Bake for 30 minutes and then remove foil.

5. Continue baking until the apples are tender and the insides are syrupy for another 20 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream, if desired.

All recipes and photos from Delish