How to Keep Fruits and Vegetables Fresh for as Long as Possible

When it come to fruits and vegetables, there are 2 types of people; those who buy them on a daily basis depending on what they need to ensure they're always fresh. And those who like to buy them in bulk on a weekly or monthly basis. I did find, however, that most people are more inclined to storing vegetables and fruits in the fridge so it's more time efficient and easier to prepare meals. Also, since a lot of people are finding it more difficult to leave the house regularly, it is better to start finding ways to help preserve vegetables and fruits for longer and it really goes down to knowing how to store your fruits and vegetables to keep them fresh...

How to keep vegetables and fruits fresh in fridge for a long time:

How to keep leafy greens fresh:

You should take extra care when it comes to storing leafy vegetables because when not stored properly, they will spoil despite being in the fridge.

1. Avoiding washing them in advance, if you're not going to be using them right away, because when they're wet for a long time, bacteria forms. Only wash them when you're ready to use them.

2. Place them in a towel, wrap them really well and then put them in the fridge.

3. Place the towel in a plastic box to preserve them as much as possible. Also, don't place them in a really cold spot in the fridge. Choose a mild spot, like the door or in the front.

Keeping vegetables in the freezer:

There are a lot of essential vegetables that we rely on, like carrots, okra, beans and peas...

1. Wash the vegetables well and chop them so they're ready to use as soon as you take them out of the freezer.

2. Drain the vegetables from the water, then place them in plastic boxes in the freezer.

3. When you're ready to cook, take them out and use them as you normally would.

How to store potatoes to keep them fresh:

Potatoes are a lot of people's favorite and this particular method of storage is done by my mom at home and is very easy.

1. Peel and cut the potatoes into slices of medium thickness.

2. Place the potatoes in water with vinegar and salt and leave them for 5 minutes to boil.

3. Remove them from the water and put them on a towel to dry.

4. Grease them with a little oil and place them in plastic containers in the freezer.

How to keep garlic and onions fresh:

1. Peel the garlic cloves and chop the onions according to your preference.

2. Place the garlic cloves in a plastic containers and the onion in another, and put them in the freezer.

3. You can take them out whenever you want, use the quantity you need and then put them back in the freezer.

How to keep lemons fresh for longer:

We need lemons for most of our diet, so being able to properly store them is essential to know, since a lot of us struggle with them going bad easily.

1. Wash the lemons well and put them in tight plastic bags. (Try to use re-usable bags to decrease the use of single-use plastic)

2. Place them in the freezer and make sure you label them with the storage date.

How to store oranges longterm:

Citrus fruits like oranges, tangerines and grapefruit usually stay put if you place them in a cool place, out of the sun.

If you prefer to store them in the fridge for a longer time...

1. Wash the fruit thoroughly with water.

2. Dry them really well and then place them in punctured plastic bag in the fridge.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @moreplasticthanfish