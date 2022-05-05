It is in women’s nature to care about their looks and beauty. Undoubtedly, one of the first things they pay attention to is their hair. Whether you’re a hijabi or not, taking good care of your hair is essential to maintain your timeless beauty. You’ve probably come across several hair treatment methods that address hair loss, breakage, and damage. From Keratin to Olaplex, there are plenty of hair treatment methods. Read on to get to know common hair treatment types: difference between them and their pros and cons.

Let's agree on something; all hair types are beautiful! Whether your hair is straight, wavy, or curly, your hair is your crown. Therefore, all of these treatments that we're about to mention should be used only to treat a specific problem in your hair not to style it differently.

Before jumping into listing the hair treatment methods, we will explain exactly what these methods are, what they’re used for, and their pros and cons.

Keratin

Keratin treatment is a smoothing method that works on infusing Keratin (a natural component in your hair) deep into your scalp and hair cuticle to reduce up to 95% frizz, leaving your strands smooth, polished, and luxurious. This method straightens your hair temporarily since the Keratin gets sealed into your scalp using a flat iron. Originated in Brazil, the Keratin treatment can be performed on all types of hair since it is gentle enough to be used on color treated, highlighted / bleached, or chemically processed hair. It’s the perfect treatment for unhealthy, mistreated, and very damaged hair.

This process will not provide you with completely straight hair as it’s meant to reduce up to 90% of your natural waves and curls depending on your hair’s texture. Keratin therapy covers the hair follicle in a way that promotes healing, prevents humidity, and blocks toxins from accessing your hair.

The Top 5 Hair Vitamins to Help Your Hair Grow Faster and Thicker

Pros

Shiny and smooth hair: Keratin smooths hair strands, which means less frizz and more manageable hair. It can also reduce split ends by bonding the hair together temporarily.

Long-lasting results: your Keratin treatment can last up to six months if you don’t wash your hair frequently (up to 2-3 times a week is enough)

More controllable hair: if your hair is frizzy and thick, you’ll notice that it is more manageable with Keratin.

Hair Growth: because Keratin strengthens your hair in which it doesn’t break off easily, your hair will look like it’s growing faster.

Cons

Formaldehyde: this chemical is too dangerous to be inhaled and it can be found in some of the Keratin treatments.

Cost: The Keratin treatment has several types and it can start from 3000 up to 6000 EGP.

Hard to maintain: regular swimming and showering can shorten the lifetime of your expensive Keratin treatment. Moreover, after applying the treatment, you’ll have to wait 3-4 days until you’re able to wash it. It is also not recommended for pregnant women.

Olaplex

Although Olaplex is a relatively new treatment, it has been receiving so much hype among hair salons and beauty gurus. Olaplex is basically an additive to your color or bleach that prevents breakage and damage to your hair, giving it more lighting or lift. One of the reasons why most women hesitate before dyeing or bleaching their hair is that they don’t want to lose their curl pattern. This is when the Olaplex proves useful; it can leave bleach on your hair longer and keep it in a better condition to achieve and maintain healthier hair.

Pros

It is perfect for textured hair

Intermixes with hair colors very well providing great lighting

Makes the hair look shiny and healthy

Cons

The process takes too long to lighten hair

It’s not for all hair types; it works best with textured hair

Moisture Protein

Moisture protein is a deep-conditioning treatment that is a part of a frequent hair healthy routine. This treatment detangles, strengthens, and prevents split ends and breakage. It protects your hair from the possible damage that can happen due to heat styling.

Moisture protein penetrates deep into your hair, delivering proteins and nutrients to strengthen it. Simultaneously, it provides an outer coating to protect hair from breakage, as well as toxins. The moisture treatment process takes approximately 15-30 minutes depending on your hair’s condition and the desired result.

Pros

Ideal for over processed, dried, and heat damaged hair.

Strengthens hair and reduces frizz

Adds volume and smoothens the hair cuticle

Cons

Your hair may feel stiff and hard when you overuse the treatment

It’s not suitable for all hair types and can cause dryness if misused

Detox Treatment

Detox treatment is an intense capillary treatment that not only minimizes root oiliness, but also provides moisture to the ends of your hair. The detoxification process incorporates chemical and physical processes that provide your hair with softness, brightness, protection against UV rays, and flexibility. Detox treatments provide your hair with many powerful vitamins that work on improving your hair’s health, balancing your scalp, and stimulating hair growth.

11 Tips to Prevent Hair Loss and How to Boost Growth

Pros

It cleanses your hair and gets rid of the impurities that can make your hair look bland.

Removes hair shaft and promotes overall scalp and hair health to enhance hair growth.

Cons

It doesn’t particularly have cons; however, excessive use can deprive your hair from useful oils.

Oily Scalp Treatments: Hair Products and Home Remedies to Try

Finally, according to your hair type and needs, you will be able to decide which treatment suits you best. It is important to do thorough research before going through a specific treatment method to ensure best results and avoid complications.