How to Maintain Good-looking Breasts After Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Every woman’s biggest fear is saggy breasts, especially after pregnancy and breastfeeding. Women’s breasts tend to sag, become droopy and lose their shape after pregnancy and breastfeeding, but fortunately, there are ways that can prevent saggy breasts after breast feeding. So, don't be sad, here's how you can stay sexy after giving birth, and maintain good-looking breasts after pregnancy and breastfeeding. Read on and find out how to make your breasts look better after pregnancy.

How to prevent breast sagging after breastfeeding and pregnanccy:

1. Provide a good support to your breasts while pregnant and breastfeeding

Your breasts get bigger during pregnancy because of the weight that you gain, and get even bigger when you start breastfeeding because of the milk. All this weight is new to your breasts’ muscles, it drags them down resulting in droopy breasts after you stop breastfeeding your child. So, in order to get perky breasts after breast feeding, you need to wear a supportive and firm bra all of the time. Wearing the right bras will help your breasts muscles stay strong by keeping the weight of your breasts supported and lifted properly.

2. In order to maintain your breast after pregnancy, it starts with what you eat

If you want to maintain good-looking breasts after pregnancy and breastfeeding, you need to eat foods rich in vitamin B and E. Avoid saturated fats and load up on vegetables and fruits, if you want to know what types of food contain natural collagen for beautiful, young and elastic skin, click here to find out.

3. Sit in the right position when you breastfeed, if you want to maintain good looking breasts

Breastfeeding is already a painful process for some women; don’t make it more painful by leaning forward to feed your child. You won’t only hurt your back; your breasts will put pressure on your muscles and ruin them. The best way to breastfeed is when you’re sitting straight, with a pillow supporting your baby and your breasts. This will definitely help your breasts look better after breastfeeding.

4. If you want good-looking breasts after pregnancy and breastfeeding, you have to work on them

We’ll help you with some exercises to make your breasts look amazing all the time.

5. How about a nice massage while in the shower to maintain good-looking breasts

Massaging your breasts with hot and then cold water can help your muscles stay flexible. The hot water will give you a good blood circulation and the cold water will tone and tighten your breasts skin. Always finish a hot shower with a cold one, to help your breasts look firm after breastfeeding.

6. Maintain your breasts after pregnancy with essential oils

Coconut oil, olive oil and almond oil are just three of the many essential oils that can help maintain your breasts after pregnancy. Olive oil is rich in antioxidants which can help fix saggy breasts after breast feeding. As for coconut oil, it helps strengthen breast tissue which help reduce the appearance of stretch marks. Almond oil is like a magic oil, it helps heal tissue which will make your breasts firm and tight after breast feeding.

Main Image Credits: Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham