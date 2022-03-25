10 Types of Foods That Make Your Body Smell Great

You've probably heard the saying "you are what you eat." This saying is so true: everything you eat has an effect on you and your body. Start a healthy diet and see how your skin changes; it will look radiant and smell wonderful. So, to help you have a great body odor and change your natural scent, there are certain foods that make you smell great. Here are 10 foods that make your body smell great.

Foods that make you smell good:

1. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits have a significant impact on your body's odor; citrus fruits work to remove bad odors from your body and replace them with a fresh odor. Citrus fruits include oranges, strawberries, pineapples, and apples, so eat your favorite fruit to make your body smell great.

Image Credits: Instagram @camilacoelho

2. Cardamoms

Add a little cardamom to your food, as it will sneak into your body and give you a great body smell.

Image Credits:Museum De on Unsplash

3. Jasmine tea

Herbal teas help you flush out the toxins out of your body, jasmine tea help you do that, it also soothes your digestives system and will give your body a great smell.

Image Credits: Pinterest

4. Lemon and water

When lemon and water are combined, they have incredible benefits; water alone is an important factor in maintaining a healthy and odor-free body. When you add lemon, which is a citrus fruit, you are only enhancing the formula's benefits.

Image Credits: Pinterest

5. Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics, which help in digestion and natural causes of body odor.

Image Credits: The Spruce Eats

6. Fenugreek seeds

They help improve digestion as well as support the process of removing bad odors from our bodies. They have antioxidants that help our bodies get rid of toxins.

Image Credits: Olive Nation

Herbs

7. Rosemary

Rosemary is one of the herbs that helps give your body a really nice smell; if you enjoy it, you're in for a treat. Rosemary can be used as a natural deodorant for the body. It contains menthol and chlorophyll, both of which are extremely effective at preventing bacteria and, as a result, body odor.

8. Cinnamon

Cinnamon not only helps with bad breath because it reduces bacteria in the mouth, but it also helps the digestive system.

9. Thyme

Thyme is an aromatic herb that has been shown to significantly reduce body odor. Thyme is also a beautiful herb that is easy to incorporate into your diet.

10. Mint

Mint is extremely simple to incorporate into your diet. It contains potent oils that help in the elimination of unpleasant odors.

Hope all of these foods were beneficial to you; now it's time to go to the supermarket and stock up on some healthy foods, because who doesn't want to smell good all of the time?



Main Image Credits: Instagram @fivesechealth