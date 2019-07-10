Kim Kardashian Just Proved That Her Product Covers Shaving Dots

In grown hairs, shaving dots or inflamed hair follicles after waxing...our legs and arms go through a lot. And while they're not meant to look perfect, Kim Kardashian understands that sometimes you want to give your legs and arms a boost of perfection. KKW Beauty has been catering to women's need inspired by Kim Kardashian herself's needs, which happens to include body makeup. With the launch of the KKW Beauty Body Collection, Kim talked about loving the skin perfecting body foundation to cover the loss of pigment in her skin due to her psoriasis skin condition. “I’ve learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup.”









Yesterday, she posted on her Instagram stories a video of her covering up a friend's skin that has very visible hair follicles that are dark, similar to the spots we get after waxing or because of ingrown hairs, except not as red. She used her Skin Perfecting Body Foundation and it worked like magic. She had also posted a before and after picture of her grandma's hands having used the body foundation on it.









We think that is a great product to have for brides or if you want your legs to look flawless by the beach or for an event, similar to our use of face foundation. However, it's important to note that our body imperfections are normal and common and we can all try to embrace them and accept them, as not a flaw.





KKW also have the Skin Perfecting Body Shimmers that also look amazing and would look incredible by the pool or for when you're showing off your sexy legs. Both products sell out like crazy and she's restocked them, but most of them sold out again, so keep your eyes open and laptops ready if you're interested.





All Image Credits: Instagram @kimkardashian

