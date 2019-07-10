2
Summer 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany beauty makeup kim kardashian kkw beauty body foundation covers shaving dots mainimage

| by The Fustany Team

Kim Kardashian Just Proved That Her Product Covers Shaving Dots

In grown hairs, shaving dots or inflamed hair follicles after waxing...our legs and arms go through a lot. And while they're not meant to look perfect, Kim Kardashian understands that sometimes you want to give your legs and arms a boost of perfection. KKW Beauty has been catering to women's need inspired by Kim Kardashian herself's needs, which happens to include body makeup. With the launch of the KKW Beauty Body Collection, Kim talked about loving  the skin perfecting body foundation to cover the loss of pigment in her skin due to her psoriasis skin condition. “I’ve learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup.” 

undefined

undefined

Yesterday, she posted on her Instagram stories a video of her covering up a friend's skin that has very visible hair follicles that are dark, similar to the spots we get after waxing or because of ingrown hairs, except not as red. She used her Skin Perfecting Body Foundation and it worked like magic. She had also posted a before and after picture of her grandma's hands having used the body foundation on it.

undefined

undefined

We think that is a great product to have for brides or if you want your legs to look flawless by the beach or for an event, similar to our use of face foundation. However, it's important to note that our body imperfections are normal and common and we can all try to embrace them and accept them, as not a flaw. 

undefined

KKW also have the Skin Perfecting Body Shimmers that also look amazing and would look incredible by the pool or for when you're showing off your sexy legs. Both products sell out like crazy and she's restocked them, but most of them sold out again, so keep your eyes open and laptops ready if you're interested.


All Image Credits: Instagram @kimkardashian

Got any makeup or skin care questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!




You might also like




Tags: Beauty  Beauty products  Beauty tips  Kim kardashian beauty  Foundation  Kim kardashian  Kim kardashian makeup  Shaving  Waxing  Ingrown hairs  Shimmer  Summer beauty 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑