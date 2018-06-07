How to Get Your Skin Ready for Eid and Avoid the Ramadan Dehydration

We are at the time of the year where our skin is in ‘barely surviving mode’. With Ramadan comes dehydration, and no matter how hard you try to make up for it, it's still not enough. Not just that, but Eid is coming up and so are the beach holidays. The trick to hydrating your skin will not be a secret magic potion, but a few steps that would all lead to having the perfect skin.

So here’s how you can prep your body and avoid the dehydration:

1. The second Maghrib prayer starts, drink up all the water you can. You need to make up for what your body’s been missing all day.

2. Eat a lot of hydrating fruits. Watermelon, cantaloupe, and citrus fruits. Coconut water is also an incredible alternative.

3. You’ll be surprised how much you can make use of shower time! Since your pores will be open because of the hot water, so make it an extra hydrating shower. Use milky shower cleansers that are more creamy and less soapy, to moisturize your skin to the maximum.

4. Use shower oils or shower body milks after you clean your body to add that extra boost of silkiness.

5. Get rid of the hair that's been growing -because you don’t have time for wax appointments in Ramadan- using a waterproof Epilator like Silk-Epil 9 that can be used wet and dry. It has a wider head so it’s much faster, and the smart light option makes it easier to see the tiniest hairs in the shower.

6. You can also add a little extra step of exfoliation to get rid of ingrown hairs and to stimulate the blood circulation using the cleansing brush that comes with Silk Epil 9. Try using it on your body with your cleanser or oil and it can further enhance the hydrating process.

7. After the shower take it a step further by adding a thick oil to your body moisturizer. Add two drops of argan or almond oil, mix it with your cream and rub, rub, rub. Try to use products with mild scents as they tend to be more moisturizing and beneficial for your skin.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @hoskelsa