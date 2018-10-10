October 10, 2018 06:10 PM | by Salma Khattab
Fall 2018 Is Totally Loving Hijabis and Offering Outstanding Modest Trends
Hijabis always prove how stylish and fabulous they can be especially when they integrate any fashion trend in their style in a very smart way even if it wasn't originally created to match modest fashion styles. For instance, when off-the-shoulder tops were a thing for the past two summer seasons, hijabis accepted the challenge, and we saw how incredibly they wore it in a modest way!
Well, this season's trends arrive as if they are customized specially for hijabis! Almost 90% of Fall/Winter 2019 fashion trends perfectly suit the modest fashion styles hijabis are always keen on keeping. This season came to give them a break from challenging fashion moves, offering 10 powerful hijabi-friendly fall fashion trends!
1. Classic coats with high-heeled boots
Image credits: Instagram @dalalid
2. The over-sized stripped velvet jacket
Image credits: Instagram @minehanimcik
3. Sleeveless waist coats on maxi dresses
Image credits: Instagram @inayahc
4. Knee boots
Image credits: Instagram @zaraazii
5. Leather skirts with ankle boots
Image credits: www.pinterest.com/darislan
6. Pastel chiffon pleated skirts and sneakers
Image credits: Instagram @maria_bernad
7. Large plaid scarves
Image credits: streetstylesz.com
8. Plaid pants with loose classic tops
Image credits: Instagram @dinatokio
9. High-waist slit skirts showing boots
Image credits: Instagram @hautehijab
10. Loose jumpers in linen pants
Image credits: Instagram @hautehijab
Main image credits: Instagram @ebrusevertrk
