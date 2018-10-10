2
Fashion

| by Salma Khattab

Fall 2018 Is Totally Loving Hijabis and Offering Outstanding Modest Trends

Hijabis always prove how stylish and fabulous they can be especially when they integrate any fashion trend in their style in a very smart way even if it wasn't originally created to match modest fashion styles. For instance, when off-the-shoulder tops were a thing for the past two summer seasons, hijabis accepted the challenge, and we saw how incredibly they wore it in a modest way!

Well, this season's trends arrive as if they are customized specially for hijabis! Almost 90% of Fall/Winter 2019 fashion trends perfectly suit the modest fashion styles hijabis are always keen on keeping. This season came to give them a break from challenging fashion moves, offering 10 powerful hijabi-friendly fall fashion trends!

1. Classic coats with high-heeled boots

undefined

Image credits: Instagram @dalalid

2. The over-sized stripped velvet jacket

undefined

Image credits: Instagram @minehanimcik 

3. Sleeveless waist coats on maxi dresses

undefined

Image credits: Instagram @inayahc

4. Knee boots

undefined

Image credits: Instagram @zaraazii

5. Leather skirts with ankle boots

undefined

Image credits: www.pinterest.com/darislan

6. Pastel chiffon pleated skirts and sneakers

undefined

Image credits: Instagram @maria_bernad

7. Large plaid scarves

undefined

Image credits: streetstylesz.com

8. Plaid pants with loose classic tops

undefined

Image credits: Instagram @dinatokio

9. High-waist slit skirts showing boots

undefined

Image credits: Instagram @hautehijab

10. Loose jumpers in linen pants

undefined

Image credits: Instagram @hautehijab

Main image credits: Instagram @ebrusevertrk

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


