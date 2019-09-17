2
Back to School
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas cute college outfit ideas 2019 mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Over 30 Outfit Ideas for College That Are Not Just Jeans and a T-Shirt

Going back to college comes with its perks and disadvantages, when it comes to everyday wear. Perks...it's comfy and you don't have to think too much about it. Disadvantages...it gets really really really boring after a while. Everyday you put on a t-shirt or sweater, jeans and shoes. What about the days when you feeling like a change or you wanna feel a little extra? 

Now there is nothing extra about the college outfit ideas you'll be seeing below, however, they are a comfy casual alternative to your everyday jeans and top. Take a look below...

Also don't forget to scroll a bit further down if you want some short tips on what you can prioritize on your shopping list for looks like these.... 

Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @claudiasulewski

Instagram: @claudiasulewski
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @haleyscornerr

Instagram: @haleyscornerr
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @calliethorpe

Instagram: @calliethorpe
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @alexalosey

Instagram: @alexalosey
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @best.dressed

Instagram: @best.dressed
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @alexalosey

Instagram: @alexalosey
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @amandasteele

Instagram: @amandasteele
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @haleyscornerr

Instagram: @haleyscornerr
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @laurennicolefk

Instagram: @laurennicolefk
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @best.dressed

Instagram: @best.dressed
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @claudiasulewski

Instagram: @claudiasulewski
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @claudiasulewski

Instagram: @claudiasulewski
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @best.dressed

Instagram: @best.dressed
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @haleyscornerr

Instagram: @haleyscornerr
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @calliethorpe

Instagram: @calliethorpe
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @marta__sierra

Instagram: @marta__sierra
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @_emmachamberlain

Instagram: @_emmachamberlain
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @lurcialexiane

Instagram: @lurcialexiane
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @amandasteele

Instagram: @amandasteele
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @laurennicolefk

Instagram: @laurennicolefk
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @zedified_

Instagram: @zedified_
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @urbanoutfitters

Instagram: @urbanoutfitters
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @urbanoutfitters

Instagram: @urbanoutfitters
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @haleyscornerr

Instagram: @haleyscornerr
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @sarasabry

Instagram: @sarasabry
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @zedified_

Instagram: @zedified_
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @claudiasulewski

Instagram: @claudiasulewski
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @zedified_

Instagram: @zedified_
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @sarasabry

Instagram: @sarasabry
Cute College Outfit Ideas 2019

Instagram: @sarasabry

Instagram: @sarasabry

Tips of outfit ideas for college that are not completely basic:

1. Loose dresses and skirts are so comfortable, especially for the weather now. They're even more comfortable than jeans. Yes, dresses and skirts can be completely casual so you don't have to worry about it being 'too much'.

2. Patterned pants are also a great alternative to the usual jeans. They look great with graphic t-shirts, which we all know is mandatory university attire, and they will give you a nice break from your everyday look. 

3. It's starting to get a tiny bit chilly in some areas around the world and winter shopping has started. So start thinking about your jackets, I personally developed by love for jackets in uni when I saw how they can instantly transform my 'pajama looking' outfit into a presentable and pretty cool look. Go wild with the color choices and pick something that makes you feel great, it will definitely help with the winter blues. 


Main Image Credits: Instagram @marta__sierra


Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



You might also like




Tags: 2019 fashion  Fall fashion 2019  Fashion 2019  College  College fashion  Fall style ideas  Style ideas  Cute outfit ideas  Daily outfit ideas  Hijab outfits  Outfit ideas  Outfits  Curvy  Plus size fashion 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑