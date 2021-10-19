Mayan El Sayed, the rising star, is known for her outgoing personality. And when it comes to fashion, she never misses a beat because her outfits are always on point. We loved all of her looks at the Gouna Film Festival and decided to share the 5 Fashion tips we learned from Mayan El Sayed's flawless style at the Gouna Film Festival.

Day 1 of the Gouna Film Festival









Mayan's El Sayed kicked off the first day of the Gouna Film Festival in a very sexy look. The sparkly dress by LiaStublla was a perfect fit for her figure. And the sleek hairstyle complimented the overall look perfectly.

The fashion tip we learned:

Sparkly dresses can be difficult to style. However, Mayan El Sayed has solved all of our problems, and answered many of our questions, what do we do with the jewelry? Keep it as simple as possible. Because the sparkles in the dress are more than enough, if you wear too much jewelry, your look will go from chic to over-the-top.

Mayan El Sayed's dress was a perfect fit for her petite frame. First, the dress was not too long, which would make her appear short, but it was the perfect length. And the side slit helped to lengthen her body. By Mayan El Sayed, not wearing any necklaces helped to elongate her neck. Overall, this look complemented her body and her vibrant personality.

Day 2 of the Gouna Film Festival









Mayan El Sayed wore a bright yellow dress to the second day of the Gouna Film Festival. That was a perfect fit for her vibrant personality. Her look was simple but stylish.

The fashion tip we learned:

If you have the same skin tone as Mayan El and aren't sure what color to wear, try yellow. The color of the dress will perfectly match your skin tone, as shown on Mayan El Sayed, and will give you a fresh look.

When it comes to styling a dress that has one side with sleeves and the other without. It is best to avoid wearing a necklace and instead opt for rings on the sleeve side and wear a bracelet on the sleeveless side. The dress already has a lot going on, keep the earrings simple.

Day 3 of the Gouna Film Festival









Mayan El Sayed's third look was a baby blue bodycon dress that she looked stunning in. We loved her elegant look, and her hair added so much to the overall effect.

The fashion tip we learned:

If you want to show off your curves, this is the dress for you. A bodycon dress will do exactly that. And if you're still not convinced, consider Mayan El Sayed's bodycon dress, which worked well for her petite frame while also emphasizing her curves.

Day 4 of the Gouna Film Festival









Anyone who wears a red dress must be able to handle the attention she will receive, and Mayan El Sayed is no exception. On the fourth day, she appeared on the red carpet wearing a short red dress with puffy short sleeves styled by Poucy ElShahawy. It was a simple dress with a lot of small details that made her look stunning.

The fashion tip we learned:

People with broad shoulders should avoid wearing puffy-sleeved dresses. If you're wondering why, here's why. If you have a broad shoulder, the puffy sleeves will make it appear wider. Mayan El Sayed's figure was ideal for puffy sleeves.

Wrap skirts were very popular last year. And it seems that they are still popular this year. It's a great option for a casual outfit or for the winter wedding season, and you can take Mayan El Sayed's dress as inspiration.



Day 5 of the Gouna Film Festival









Mayan El Sayed's last red carpet look at the Gouna Film Festival was by far my favorite. The entire outfit was retro-chic, but she managed to keep her playful personality by wearing a stunning tutu skirt.

The fashion tip we learned:

Mayan El Sayed taught us a valuable fashion tip. It's that when it comes to styling a petite body figure, choosing the right length is always very important. Going for very long bottoms, for example, will make your bottom half look unappealing to the eyes. However, choosing the appropriate length will make a significant difference in your appearance and will elongate your legs.

