Your Ultimate Guide to the 6 Top and Best Trends in Winter 2022

It's about time we gave you a complete rundown of the best 2022 winter fashion trends. We all secretly adore winter fashion more than anything else, and because this winter appears to be a long one, we're going to break down the top and most popular fashion trends in winter 2022...from colors, sleeves, materials, and everything else to keep you stylish in winter 2022. And this is your ultimate guide to the best 6 winter trends in 2022.

So, here are the top winter fashion 2022 trends:

The 2022 Color Trends

Bold colors like fuchsia and others were seen all over the runway. According to Panton, these are all the colors seen on the runway and will be popular in winter 2022.

1. A leather look from head to toe

Image Credits: The Zoe Report, Harpers Bazaar, Le Catch

Winter and leather go so well together, and this year it's all about wearing leather from head to toe, and it's even more fashionable if you wear it as a matching set. If you're used to seeing black leather, this winter it comes in a variety of bright colors. What we like about leather is that it is a heavy-duty fabric that will keep you warm no matter what the weather is like.

2. Geometric prints

Image Credits: Mango, Zara, Mango

This winter is all about bold colors and prints, and nothing will make you stand out more than geometric prints. It's a statement piece that you absolutely must have in your winter 2022 wardrobe. If the geometric print is too loud for you, pair it with a simple black coat or blue jeans. Wear a matching set in geometric print if you want to go all out.

3. Material with a lot of glitz and glam

Image Credits: Asos, Harpers Bazaar

When we see a glittery and shiny fabric, we immediately think of evening wear or a special event, but not this winter; in 2022, you can style it casually with jeans and a trench coat. For a more formal look, pair it with a blazer. Remember that shimmer can be worn at any time during the winter of 2022.

4. Lightweight material

Image Credits: Comer Blogaramar, Pinterest, Vogue

This look is more appropriate for evening wear, as it is made of sheer material such as organza or something lightweight. It's not the most wintery fabric but layered correctly, it'll be perfect for winter 2022. Layer it with a knitted dress or a pair of simple black pants and a sheer turtle neck top. or choose a design in which the sleeves are sheer but the rest of the top is not.

5. Fur

Image Credits: Live About, Love Happens Mag, Emory Bee

Fur is one of the things that will always be in style, and this year on the runways, fur coats with volume or anything with fur but with a bit of volume were a big hit. Wearing an outfit with a fur piece is definitely a statement look, but make sure that no animals were harmed in the process of making anything fur

6. Plaid Skirts

Image Credits: Instyle, Outfit Trends

If you've seen movie "clueless" and seen the plaid skirt that Alicia Silverstone wore and you wished you could wear such an outfit, well this season you can cause in winter 2022 plaid skirts are very in. You can wear a mini one and channel your inner Alicia Silverstone, or you can go for a long one if it's too cold for a mini skirt and pair it with a blazer, or if you want an edgy look, pull out those leather jackets.

