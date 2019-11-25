2
| by The Fustany Team

Your Ultimate Guide to Clean Ugg Boots at Home

Ugg boots are one of the most controversial fashion items ever; you either love them or hate them! Nevertheless, you can't deny that Uggs keep your feet so warm in winter.  

Winter days are upon us, and you're probably about to bring out your Ugg boots. But there's a high chance you'd find them full of dirt, marks or stains, right? So read along to discover the best way to clean your Ugg boots at home.

Your Ugg boots need to be maintained and stored well, so you can extend their life, just like any of your clothing items, shoes, handbags or accessories. That's why you should know how to clean your Uggs, to keep them as good as new.

You will need to clean your Ugg boots:

- Suede brush

- Cotton cloth

- Damp sponge

- Water and plain white vinegar

- Or ideally, Uggs Kit: Cleaner & Conditioner

- Newspapers

Steps to clean your Ugg boots:

1. Comb your Uggs

Start by using the suede brush to comb the outside of the Ugg boots in one direction, to remove any excess pieces of dirt.

2. Dampen your Uggs

Now soak the cotton cloth in cold water, and then wet the outside surface of your Ugg boots. You just need it to be damp, and not dripping with water.

3. Ugg boots cleaners

It's time to use the Uggs Kit: Ugg Cleaner & Conditioner. If it's not available, you can mix equal parts of water and plain white vinegar as a substitute. You can also use any suede cleaner, to clean your Ugg boots.

4. Scrub and rub

Damp the sponge with your choice of cleaner, and then gently scrub and rub your Ugg boots. You should especially focus on the dirty areas, to make sure you efficiently clean your Ugg boots.

5. Wipe it off

After you're done, wipe off the cleaning substance by using a damp cotton cloth.

6. Stuff your Uggs

When your Ugg boots become wet, they might lose their shape, so you must stuff them with newspapers and leave them to dry for 48 hours.

7. Keep out of heat

Now that you've cleaned your Ugg boots and left them aside, make sure to keep them away from direct sunlight or any source of heat until they're totally dry.

8. Suede brush

As a final touch, brush your Ugg boots with a suede brush.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @sojuls

