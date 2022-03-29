When there are only two main meals served during Ramadan Iftaar and Suhoor, a piece of toast isn't going to cut it; we need something to fill us up and keep us from getting hungry throughout the day. The goal is to eat something filling and nutritious that will keep you energized. Perhaps something sweet as well? Here are 15 suhoor recipes for every day of Ramadan.

13 Non-traditional Dishes to Serve at Your Suhoor Gathering!

1. Tomatoes and Sunny-side-up Eggs

A sunny-side-up egg with tomatoes is a great Suhoor meal; it will keep you full all day and is very simple to prepare. You can eat whatever bread you want next to it.

Image Credits: Pinterest

Ingredients:

-4 Eggs

-2 Tomato

-Season with salt and pepper

-1 Red Pepper

Directions:

1. Peel and cut the tomatoes into small cubes.

2. In a frying pan over medium heat, season the tomatoes with salt, black pepper, and red pepper.

3. Keep the mixture on the fire until it becomes slightly colored.

4. Cover the pan and leave it on heat until the eggs are cooked.

2. Traditional Shakshuka

Shakshuka is one of the most delicious and best Suhoor. It's simple and quick, and the flavor is delicious and unique.

Image Credits: Olive Magazine

Ingredients:

-4 eggs

-1 green pepper (cut into cubes)

-4 Tomatoes (cut into cubes)

-1 onion (chopped)

-a quarter teaspoon of salt

-A pinch of cumin

-2 tbsp. vegetable oil

Directions:

1. Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat and cook the green pepper and onion until softened.

2. Add the eggs, tomatoes, and cumin and cook until the eggs are set.

3. Serve with toasted bread and olive oil.

3. Chicken Avocado Wrap

If you're looking for a light recipe to make for Suhoor, try the chicken sandwich with avocados; the whole family will love it!

Image Credits: Closet Cooking

Ingredients:

-500 g Chicken breast (filet slices)

-A quarter cup half a teaspoon of garlic powder

-Half a teaspoon of salt

-1/3 cup green coriander (fresh and chopped)

-1 onion (small / chopped)

-A cup and a half of Cherry tomatoes (chopped in halves)

-1 avocado (peeled and diced)

-1 cup ready-made ranch dressing

-Three-quarters of a cup of Cheddar cheese (grated)

-5 Tortilla bread

Directions:

1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place the chicken in the oven and season with lemon juice, salt, garlic powder, coriander, and onion.

3. Place the dish in the oven for 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked, then 4. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

5. Mix tomatoes, avocado, and cheese.

6. After chopping the chicken, Mix the grilled chicken with the ranch sauce.

7. Divide the chicken mixture, avocado mixture, cheese, and tomatoes among the tortilla bread.

8. Roll up the bread and serve sandwiches with a salad plate.

How to Fix Your Sleep Pattern in Ramadan without Skipping Suhoor

4. Egg Muffins

If you enjoy muffins and eggs at the same time, you can combine your two favorite dishes into one.

Image Credits: Ambitious Kitchen

Directions:





5. Tuna Sandwich With Cheese and Vegetables

hy5544yyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy54

Image Credits: Yellow Bliss Road

Ingredients:

-2 tuna cans (large / canned)

-1 can of corn

-1 carrot cup (grated)

-A pinch of salt

-1 sprig of Lettuce (small size)

-6 tbsp. mayonnaise

-5 slices of bread (for sandwiches)

Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the tuna and mayonnaise.

2. Without stirring the mixture, add the shredded carrots and finely chopped lettuce.

3. Spread the ingredients on the bread after you've added the corn.

4. Toast the bread in the toaster and serve the sandwiches warm.

6. Sandwich With Mushrooms, Cheese, and Onions

This is a great idea for mushroom lovers, and it's so delicious that you'll probably eat it more often than you think.

Image Credits: Pinterest

Ingredients:

-2 cups Mushrooms (fresh, sliced)

-1 cup Cheddar cheese (grated)

-1 Onion (chopped)

-Green Onion (chopped)

- 1 tbsp. butter

-1 tbsp. olive oil

- 1/2 tsp. Salt

-1/4 tsp. Black pepper

-8 slices of Toast bread

Directions:

1. Melt the butter and oil in a skillet over medium heat.

2. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the onions and mushrooms have turned brown.

3. Stir in the salt, black pepper, and green onions.

4. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the cheddar cheese until it melts.

5. Spread the filling on the toast, then grill it and serve it hot with a plate of salad.

Why You Should Never Skip Eating Yogurt for Suhoor?

7. Falafel Wraps

Falafel is a must-have in Suhoor, but you can try it in a new way!

Image Credits: Health Nut Nutrition

Ingredients:

-1 large tortilla wrap whole wheat

-2 to 3 tablespoons red pepper hummus

-½ cup arugula

-2 slices of tomatoes cut in half

-⅛ red onion thinly sliced

-¼ cucumber

-4 to 5 premade falafels

-1 to 2 tablespoons tahini

-1 teaspoon black sesame seeds

Directions:

Top the tortilla wrap with the hummus. Arugula, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and falafels go on top. Drizzle with tahini. Garnish with sesame seeds and tahini. Slice in half and serve!

8. An Omelet With Cherry Tomatoes and Avocado

It is not your typical omelet, but one that you will undoubtedly enjoy.

Image Credits: Sumptuous Spoonfuls

Directions:





9. Grated Egg Avocado Toast

This is a TikTok recipe that many people have tried and loved, so give it a shot.

Image Credits: Healthy Nut Nutrition

Ingredients:

-2 peeled and cooled hard-boiled eggs

-2 loaves of bread

-1 ripe avocado

-Extra virgin olive oil

-Season with salt and black pepper

Toppings:

-Top with grated cheese. (Optional)

Directions:

1. Boil your eggs and place them in the refrigerator to cool while you prepare the remaining ingredients.

2. Toast two slices of bread and spread mashed avocado on top.

3. Season with salt and pepper, then top with grated boiled eggs.

4. To finish, garnish with a little olive oil and grate some cheese on top.

Your Ultimate Ramadan Survival Guide

10. Foul Medames

Your suhoor will not be complete without the traditional Foul Medames. You can season it however you want, and it goes well with eggs and, of course, bread.

Image Credits: Instagram @symmetrybreakfast

Directions:

Season it however you like, but you can try olive oil, parsley, fresh tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers, with a twist of lemon and, of course, cumin, salt, and pepper.

11. A Simple Suhoor of Sunny-side-up Eggs

If you don't have the best cooking skills, like me, or if you want something quick to eat, go for simple sunny-side-up eggs.

Image Credits: Instagram @symmetrybreakfast

Ingredients:

-1 tsp olive oil

-2 large eggs

-Toast, for serving, (optional)

-Season with salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Heat the oil in a medium nonstick skillet over low heat for 5 minutes, or until it is a little shimmering.

2. Crack an egg into a bowl and slowly pour it into the skillet; do the same with the other egg, but this time on the opposite side of the skillet.

3. Cook, covered with a tight lid, for 2 to 2 1/2 minutes, or until the whites are completely set but the yolks are still runny.

4. Remove the eggs from the skillet and place them on a plate or toast. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

12. Pancakes

Making protein powder pancakes with a side of fruit can be a tasty and enjoyable suhoor meal. If pancakes seem a little too much for your suhoor meal, make mini ones that you can also store for the next morning!

Image Credits: Nourish & Tempt

Directions:





13. Spinach-Feta Wrap

If you're looking for egg-free suhoor ideas, a spinach and feta wrap is a great option that will keep you full and not hungry the next day, and it will also work with eggs.

Image Credits: One Balance Life

Ingredients:

-1 7-inch whole-wheat tortilla

-1/4 cup sliced mushrooms

-1/4 teaspoon black pepper

-2 cups fresh spinach

-1 large egg, plus 1 egg white, lightly whisked

-2 tbsp. low-fat crumbled feta cheese

-1 tbsp sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

Directions:

1. Place the tortilla on a microwave-safe plate and microwave on high for 1 minute.

2. Spray a small skillet with cooking spray and heat it on medium heat.

3. Cook for two minutes, stirring occasionally, with the mushrooms and pepper.

4. Cook for one to two minutes, or until the spinach turns brown.

5. Cook for about two minutes, or until the eggs are set.

6. Place the egg scramble in the center of the tortilla, then top with the crumbled feta and sun-dried tomatoes.

7. To wrap, fold one end first, then both sides.

Sally Fouad's Guide to Easily Lose Weight During Ramadan!

14. Greek Yogurt Bowl

I'm a firm believer that anything containing greek yogurt is healthy, so here's a healthy Suhoor recipe.

Image Credits: Eating Bird Food

Directions:





15. Zucchini Noodle Egg Nests

I've always seen a picture like the one in the image below, but I had no idea what it was. Now I do, and it's on my list of things to try!

Image Credits: One Balanced Life

Ingredients:

2 eggs

Zucchini

Avocado

Red pepper flakes

Directions:

1. Heat a cast-iron skillet with a little avocado oil and toss in zucchini noodles.

2. Once the noodles are warm, make small nests with a small hole in the center.

3. Crack an egg into the center and place the lid over the pan to allow the eggs to cook.

4. Once the whites have cooked through, scoop them out of the pan.

5. Serve with red pepper flakes, fresh dill, and avocado on the side.

Finally..





I hope these Suhoor recipe ideas helped you decide what to eat on a daily basis! Don't forget to have a cup of tea with your meal!

