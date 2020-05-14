8 Natural Homemade Skincare Remedies Using Green Tea

Have you ever thought of making a face mask with tea? Apparently we've been seriously missing out on using green tea for so many homemade skincare remedies. Green tea is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, so it can help with acne, excess oil, aging and it gives the skin an amazing glow. So we should probably get going and start trying these natural home remedies with green tea for the skin.

How to Make Face Masks With Tea

1. Honey Green Tea Face Mask









If you're struggling with pimples and redness this is a great option to go for, it's full of antioxidants.

1. Open a wet or damp green tea bag.

2. Mix it with honey to make a paste.

3. Apply the mask to your face.

4. Leave it on for around 15 minutes then wash off with water.

Recipe Credits: Wit & Delight

2. Lemon Green Tea Face Mask

This mask will help wake your skin up, make it look more lively and less dull.

Ingredients:

- 2 Tbsp of cool green tea (brewed)

- 1/2 tsp of lemon juice

- A pinch of turmeric

Steps:

1. Add everything in a bowl and mix really well together.

2. Dip a cotton ball or pad into the mixture and pat it evenly on your face.

3. Leave it to dry and pat on another layer, then leave it to dry and repeat until you finish the mixture.

4. Now, leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing off with water.

Recipe Credits: Pretty Plain Janes

3. Pomegranate and Green Tea Face Mask





This pomegranate and green tea face mask can help with softening and rejuvenating the skin. With prolonged use it can also tighten the pores and increase collagen.

4. Yogurt Green Tea Face Mask





This one will really help exfoliate and moisturize the skin, especially in winter.

Ingredients:

- A green tea bag

- 1 Tbsp yogurt

- 1 Tbsp oatmeal

Steps:

1. Brew your tea and add 4 Tbsp of the water in a bowl.

2. Mix in with it, the yogurt and oat meal.

3. Apply the mask on cleansed skin and wait for around 10 minutes before washing off.

4. For quicker results repeat twice a week.





5. DIY Green Tea Toner

Ingredients:

- 1/4 cup of strongly brewed green tea (preferably leaves)

- 8 drops of tea tree oil

Steps:

1. Add the tea tree oil to the brewed tea.

2. Place in a glass spray bottle.

3. Shake it well before use.

6. Green Tea Bags for Dark Circles





This is also helpful for de-puffing and waking up tired eyes, because of green tea's antioxidant properties.



1. Cool 2 wet green tea bags in the fridge for 30 minutes.

2. Place 1 on each eye for 10 to 15 min.

3. Keep your eyes closed during that whole time.

4. Rinse your eyes well with cold water.

5. Repeat this once or twice daily.





7. Green Tea Lip Scrub

- 1 Tbsp sugar

- 1 Tbsp green tea

- Grind the sugar and tea together roughly (mixture shouldn't be too smooth)

- 1 Tbsp coconut oil

Recipe Credits: Women Skincare & Beauty

8. Green Tea Ice Cubes





1. Brew 2 green tea bags in boiling water.

2. After it cools down a bit, pour it in an ice cube tray and place it the freezer.

3. Use these every other day gently moving it on your skin, especially around the eye area.