For Your 40s: Natural Homemade Recipes to Help All Your Skin Problems

We have talked before about the problems that women face with their skin in their 40s from wrinkles to pigmentation and dry skin. But there's always a way to change your skin's health, using products or even natural homemade skin care recipes that can help you get smooth and supple skin.

For women in their 40's, here are some natural homemade skincare recipes to keep your skin radiant and fresh...

Homemade Anti-Aging Face Masks and Natural Recipes for Radiance:

Whether you struggle with wrinkles on your neck or face, like around the forehead and mouth, some homemade anti aging face masks can help temporarily lift and tighten the skin, making it look more youthful and taught.

Egg White Face Mask for Wrinkles

This is one of the most famous natural remedies for tightening the skin. Egg whites stimulate collagen and therefore reduce the appearance of signs of aging.

1. Mix 1 egg white with 1 Tbsp of honey and 1 tsp of olive oil.

2. Apply the mask to your face and neck area, leaving it on for around 15 minutes.

3. Wash your face with cold water and repeat twice a week for smoother, more youthful skin.

Anti-Aging Aloe Vera and Lemon Face mask

This recipe is great because it can really help tighten the face. aloe vera can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and lemon brightens the skin and helps with pigmentation.

1. Mix 1 Tbsp of aloe vera gel with 1 Tbsp of honey and 1 Tbsp of lemon juice.

2. Apply and massage in for a few minutes.

3. Leave it on for around 10 minutes.

4. Wash your face with lukewarm water to get rid of any remnants and repeat once a week.

Natural Home Remedies for Dry Skin in your 40s:

The older we get the more fluid the body starts losing, and so if you don't drink enough water or moisturize, your skin can get really dry. Drinking at least 2 liters of water daily is necessary, while also taking care of your skin and hydrating it by at least doing a moisturizing face mask once a week.

Honey and Avocado Mask for Dry Skin

Honey and avocado contain a lot of hydrating benefits. Doing a mask like this once a week can really help your skin look and feel a lot better.

1. Mix 1/4 cup honey with 1/2 an avocado.

2. Apply to the face and neck, leaving it on for 15 minutes.

3. Wash off with cold water.

Yogurt and Lupini Beans Face Mask for Dry Skin

Cleaning and moisturizing are a top priority and concern for a lot of us. This mask is great for your 40s because it deeply cleanses the skin, getting rid of any accumulated dirt and dead skin cells and it also helps moisturize the face in a very natural and easy way.

1. Mix 1 tsp of yogurt, 1 tsp of ground lupini and 1 tsp of turmeric.

2. Apply to the face and neck, leaving it on for around 30 minutes.

3. Massage the skin gently before removing the mask.

Home Remedies for Pigmentation and Dark Spots:

Hyperpigmentation and dark spots tend to happen to a lot of women in their 40's. They're hard to get rid of but you can help reduce their appearance with brighting home remedies.

Milk and Honey Mask for Pigmentation

Milk and honey have many vitamins and minerals that are needed by our skin, especially in our 40s, when the loss of those vitamins causes a lot more dark spots and pigmentation.

1. Mix 1 Tbsp of honey with 1 Tbsp of milk.

2. Apply to the face and neck, leave it on for 20 minutes.

3. Wash off with cold water.

Mint Mask for Dark Spots

Mint leaves are great for giving the skin radiance, especially when mixed with milk, which contains vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin.

1. Mix 2 Tbsp of ground mint leaves with 1 Tbsp of milk.

2. Apply to your skin and leave it on for 15 minutes.

3. Wash your face with cold water and repeat once a week.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @shereenredaofficial