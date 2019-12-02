16 Effective Natural Home Remedies for Cold and Cough

For years we thought that taking strong medication can get rid of a cold fast, it does, however, as a consequence, our immunity drops and it’s not long until we catch a cold again. The truth is, natural home remedies can help with bad colds, coughs and boosts your immunity. Thus, we chose the most common and most effective natural home remedies for cold, coughs and blocked noses. So keep on reading to know what they are and how you can treat a cold and cough without medicine.

Home remedies for cough:

1. Guava tree leaves to get rid of a bad cough

Boiling a couple of guava tree leaves and drinking its juice can relief a nasty cough. Guava tree leaves have many benefits, but it is best known as an effective cure for bad colds and coughs. It reduces the mucus that causes the cough, which actually serves as a host for the the viruses. Guava tree leaves juice disinfects the respiratory tract, throat and lungs.

Take 3 tbsp of honey every morning to help with your cough. Some studies say that honey can sometime be more effective than some medications.

3. Licorice

Drink 2 cups of warm Licorice daily. Add 2 Tbsp for each cup.

3. Salt Water

Gargle a cup of warm water with one Tbsp of salt, dissolved. You can also add apple vinegar to the warm water and salt and use it to gargle for 30 seconds.

4. Ginger

Drink a glass of boiled ginger daily. You can also add slices of lemon to it.

Drink a cup of diluted carrot juice daily, you can sweeten it with honey to double the effect.





Home remedies for a cold:

1. Sore throat gargle

This is a great natural home remedy to help with your cold. Mix warm water with a drop of apple cider vinegar and salt. It will help clear your throat from the mucus. Use this mixture as a gargle twice or three times a day to clear your nose and throat tract.

2. Boiling water vapour to get rid cold and cough

If you're having a hard time sleeping at night because of a blocked nose and rough cough, inhaling steam is the best remedy to open up your lungs and nose so you can have a good night sleep. Pour some boiling water into a glass bowl, and place your face above it, not too close, so as not to burn your face with the steam. Next, place a towel over your head to cover the bowl and keep the steam directed towards you.

3. Garlic

Garlic is a natural antibiotic and effective remedy for colds, as it helps kill bacteria which causes colds and coughs. It also strengthens the body's immunity. Take between 2-3 garlic cloves a day, swallowing it with water likes it's a pill.





Home remedies for a blocked nose:

1. Steam Inhalation

As mentioned above, the steam from water can really help with your stuffy nose. This recipe is one of the easiest and fastest ways to deal with a cold at home. Follow the steps above and repeat this two or three times a day and you will start to feel better.



To double the effect, you can also add to the water chamomile tea, green tea or ginger, before starting to inhale.

2. Cleansing the nose with saline solution

Saltwater solution or saline solution is a common remedy for colds and a stuffy nose. It is recommended by doctors as it is a natural mucus solvent. To make it at home, mix two Tbsp of natural salt in a glass of warm sterilized water. Put the solution in a dropper or syringe and use it to wash your blocked nose three times a day.

Take a warm bath can also be very effective helping with colds and a blocked nose. The steam from the water helps thin the mucus in the nose and reduces inflammation.

4. Drinking a lot of natural fluids

In order to avoid medication when it comes to treating colds, drinking a lot of fluids is essential, especially water and warm drinks like lemon honey, anise, herbal teas, soup and even fresh juice. The more hydrated your body is, the better. It helps make it easier for the mucus to get out and relieve the cold. Also warm drinks help with sore throats and coughs.

5. Warm compresses for the nose

Dip a small towel in warm water. Squeeze out the water, fold it and put it on your nose until the calming heat starts to make you feel better.

6. Raise your head while you sleep

Make sure to add an extra pillow under your head before going to sleep, to help open your nasal passages and stop any difficulties with breathing during sleep.

7. Smell onions

This may seem strange, but it's actually a very effective method for blocked noses. Cut an onion in half and smell it for 3-4 minutes. You can also leave an onion beside your bed while you sleep to unclog your nose and therefore help you sleep better.

8. Apple cider vinegar and honey

Apple cider vinegar has a strong effect and can be taken warm with honey or through inhaling steam. Mix two Tbsp of apple cider vinegar and one Tbsp of honey with a glass of hot water and drink it before bed.

9. Eucalyptus oil

This oil works on reducing the congestion in the lining the nose by inhaling it. Apply three to four drops of eucalyptus oil to a cotton swab and breath in the scent for 10 minutes. You can also put some drops of the oil on your pillow before bed to help you sleep.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @into.trends