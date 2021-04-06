For Over 40s: Budget Friendly Skincare Basics for Younger Looking Skin

Skincare is a part of everyone's life from the teens to their 40s, 50s and 60s. We all want great skin all year long, but the timing and weather makes a difference in our routine and what skincare products we use. We're also always on the lookout for great budget friendly skincare products, which we know can be tricky to research. So today, we're going to try and make your life a little easier by showing you what you can use all year long to help the skin stay healthy and plump, along with options for budget friendly skincare products for your 40s.

Note: Every skin is different. There is no set rule on what should be used for in summer, winter or all year round. It all depends on your skin type and what works for you, which you'll get the hand of after a while.

So, in no particular order are some skincare basics for over 40 that you could use all year round...

1. Sunscreen

Sunscreen should be an essential part of the routine. The one you pick may differ depending on your skin type and what works with it.

Anthelios AOX Daily Antioxidant Serum SPF 50 from La Roche Posay

It is the first daily anti-oxidant serum with sunscreen. It is a lightweight and oil-free formula. It is also suitable for all skin types. This product has received positive reviews from users.

2. Eye cream

Eye cream is really helpful and important. You can start using it in your late 20s and it can really help in your 40s to keep the area hydrated and minimize the appearance of fine lines or wrinkles.

Besides how affordable it is, it is also a 3 in 1 product. It helps with 3 puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles. Experts have said that it can works on rejuvenating the delicate skin around the eyes, giving it a more youthful appearance if used regularly.

3. Exfoliating mask

Exfoliation is important to help keep the skin supple, bright and healthy. Try to use something rich in vitamins, to exfoliate while still nourishing the skin.

Vichy Mineral Double Glow Peel Face Mask

The Vichy Double Glow Peel is a brightening mask that gently exfoliates away dead skin cells. It revitalizes dull skin and works to nourish it, as it is rich in Vitamin C that also works to brighten the skin and dark spots.

4. Anti-aging moisturizer

If you are looking to budget friendly products, we recommend you also go for something that does more than one thing at the same time. Instead of buying a moisturizer and an anti-aging treatment, you can try getting a product that does both.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Moisturizing Cream

I personally call this cream 'A Joker' and I'll tell you why. It is suitable for the face and neck, and it contains retinol in its ingredients in a small proportion to give your skin a light exfoliation. It also works on renewing the skin and you can use it day and night. Just make sure you apply sunscreen after! It also contains hyaluronic acid which deeply hydrates the skin.

5. Anti-aging lip moisturizer

Wrinkles doesn't just show up on your face or around the eyes, they also start showing on lips. So, if you want to keep your lips looking young and plump, after you 40s, you need to start using anti-aging lip balm. It'll keep your lips moisturized and mooth with a pinkish tint. This product might be best for you...

This lip moisturizer helps your lips stay soft and looking healthy, controls fine lines and wrinkles and plumps them up.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @ritakahawaty