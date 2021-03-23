For Teens: Budget Friendly Skincare Basics You Can Use All Year Round

It can get overwhelming trying to keep up with your skin with the change in seasons, especially for teenagers. So, as we transition into spring, we thought we'd talk about how you can make things a little easier for yourself. Of course our skin changes seasonally and so do the products we use, but there are some skincare basics that can be used all year round if they're a balance between our winter and summer skin needs. Also, we included some budget friendly skincare product recommendations, if you want to try them out.

How to Get Rid of Rough Elbows and Knees

Note: Every skin is different. There is no set rule on what should be used for in summer, winter or all year round. It all depends on your skin type and what works for you, which you'll get the hand of after a while.

So, in no particular order, here are some skincare basics for teenagers that you can use all year round...

1. Lash and brow serum

Now this is something you can use everyday all year long and will be more than happy with the results. Brow serums are great to give your brow hairs a boost and help them grow if you've previously tweezed them too much. A lash serum like this one below can the biggest difference with your lashes, that you might even skip mascara every few days to give your eyes a rest.

How to Get Baby Soft Hands in 10 Minutes!

Etude House My Lash Serum

This one is so easy to use. It's a lash serum, but I also use it on my brows as well and I love it. Give it a try and you can include this as part of your skincare routine.

2. Moisturizer

Hydrating your skin should not be limited to winter. We need to moisturize all year long to keep the skin soft and supple. In winter you might use something a little heavier and in summer something lightweight and oil-free if you have oily skin. However, if you're looking for something to use all year round, you can get something that's the best of both worlds...lightweight but full of hydrating ingredients...

The Correct Order To Apply Skincare Products

Garnier SkinActive Water Rose 24H Moisture Cream

For example this one has Hyaluronic acid, which is a really hydrating ingredient. It also has rosewater, but is a very lightweight and fast absorbing formula.

3. Cleanser

As for the cleanser, similarly to the moisturizer...you want something that's the best of both worlds, so you can use it all year. A really heavy and strongly foaming cleanser could be too drying for winter and in summer you want something that will clean the buildup of sweat. So, a cleanser that is refreshing but also doesn't strip away hydration is important.

How to Prevent Skin Irritations from Wearing Face Masks?

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

This is a cult favorite and has been loved by many people for many years. It is known to be gentle, great for sensitive skin, while being effective. The skin should feel clean, but not stripped of moisture.

4. Tea tree oil/Spot treatment

In our teen years, a lot of us get acne, and all year long. Spot treatments and using something like tea tree oil can really help dry out and get rid of that annoying pimple faster than usual.

How to Get Rid of Acne Fast and Permanently

The Body Shop Tea Tree Targeted Gel

This is a targeted gel by The Body Shop from their tea tree oil range, which is great for people with acne and oily skin. And since in winter some can have both dry patches and acne, using a spot treatment like this will help you target specific areas. However, I do suggest to apply some of the gel on your hand and use different fingers to apply it to the spot, so you don't infect the applicator and spread the bacteria from the acne.

5. Lip balm

Come on, lip balm is an all year round thing. We might remember to use it more in winter but actually our lips can get really dry in summer if we're spending more time in the sun and not drinking enough water. Lip balm is not a substitute for water! But, if it's in yummy strawberry scent, it might encourage to apply it more.

eos Organic Lip Balm

eos have really cute packaging for their lip balms, that you can keep in your bag or by your bed. This one is has ingredients like shea coconut oil, jojoba oil, and beeswax. It also should feel smooth and not too sticky or tacky.

How to Make a Natural Mosquito Repellent at Home

6. Concealer

We don't know about you, but foundation isn't the most comfortable thing to wear in the summer and in winter sometimes we crave a fresh natural look as well. However, something that can be used all year round is concealer. If you feel like you like you want a bit of coverage from time to time, you can use concealer on some areas around the face and blend it out, instead of using foundation all over the skin.

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer

This one gives really good coverage, but feels light and blends seamlessly into the skin. So, it ends up looking really natural, even under the eyes. It's also oil-free.

3 Homemade Remedies to Get Rid of Dry Chapped Lips

7. Sunscreen

Yes, you should be wearing sunscreen all year. Some even say you should wear it indoors. We know it can be annoying and greasy. But recently more and more products have been coming out that are less oily and don't leave a white cast on the skin.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen

This one is actually made for people with acne-prone skin. It is oil-free, feels and looks matte. Just make sure you moisturize before so it goes on easily, because especially in winter if your skin gets really dry you might find that matte formulas cling on to dry patches, so a moisturizing barrier could really help.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @maddibragg