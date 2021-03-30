For Your 20s and 30s: Budget Friendly Skincare Basics You Can Use All Year

Following a certain skincare routine can be confusing for a lot of us, especially with the climate and weather changing regularly, along with it what our skin needs. There are however, some skincare basics can work for most of the year. So, for some in their 20s and 30s, here are some essential skincare products and budget friendly options that you might work for you all year.

Note: Every skin is different. There is no set rule on what should be used for in summer, winter or all year round. It all depends on your skin type and what works for you, which you'll get the hand of after a while.

So, in no particular order are some skincare basics for your 20s and 30s that you could use all year round...





1. Face wash

Cleansing is really essential. Twice a day we should wash our face. In the morning to remove any oil buildup that cause breakouts and in the evening to get rid of dirt, impurities and have a clean slate for your skincare routine. The most important thing in choosing a cleanser is that it is suitable for your skin type and that doesn't dry the skin out.

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser

This cleanser is good especially for those who have normal or oily skin. It works on cleansing the skin without drying it out, which is good for the change in seasons.

2. Moisturising

Some of us skip using moisturiser, unless our skin is dry, when it fact it should be used regardless and it is an essential step that you should always try to keep doing day and night. Moisturizing can help prevent inflammation, irritation and dryness. Being consistent can help the skin appear and feel smooth, while also working long term on keeping its youth and plumpness. So, whatever your skin type is, dry, sensitive, oily, combination or normal, you should moisturize and find the right cream for your skin type

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

This is good for a lot of skin types and contains hyaluronic acid, which helps with the appearance of wrinkles on the face, and hydration.

3. Exfoliate weekly

You can keep the skin glowing and youthful by doing a weekly exfoliation once or twice a week, depending on your sensitivity, to ensure smooth and get rid of any dead skin build up. However, you should also be careful to not over exfoliate and use something gentle so as to not harm the skin, cause redness or inflammation.

La Roche-Posay Ultrafine Scrub

This should be a good option for those with sensitive skin, working on gently removing dead skin.

4. Vitamin C serum

Using a vitamin C serum as part of your morning routine is one of the very important steps, because it contains antioxidants that nourish and brighten the skin, protect it from the appearance of wrinkles, and naturally boost collagen production in the skin.

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum Brightening Skin Corrector





This works to nourish the skin and delay the appearance of wrinkles as much as possible. This step is particularly suitable for girls in their 30s because the skin needs more nourishment at this stage.

5. Eye Cream

The eye area is very sensitive and it could start to lose its elasticity gradually, and the percentage of collagen production also decreases. This is why it is recommended to use eye creams in starting your 20s, maybe around the age 28. Eye creams can help hydrate the area andreduce the appearance of fine lines.

Olay Eye Lifting Serum Eye Cream

This cream contains antioxidants, so it does not only work on hydrating the skin, but also helping with appearance of fine lines.

6. Sunblock

Sunscreen should be used all year, not just in the summer. Try using SPF 50 to have as much protection as you can. Don't forget your neck and body!

This La Roche-Posay sunscreen is suitable for acne-prone skin and gives a matte finish.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @jennycipoletti