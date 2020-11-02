How to Get Rid of Dry Skin on Your Legs, Heels, Face, Hands and Lips

Dry skin can be really frustrating and even painful and itchy for some people. And since it gets a lot worse during winter, we thought we'd dedicate a full piece on general dry skin treatment to help you learn how to treat dry skin on legs, how to get rid of dry skin on hands, cracked heels treatments, as well as DIY face masks for dry skin.

1. How to get rid of dry skin on face

I think it's important to note that before you start on any hydrating mask, it's important to use a gentle exfoliant to remove any dead skin or dry patches so you can start fresh and get rid of any flaky skin.

Also make sure you're using ingredients like Hyaluronic acid in your routine and nourishing oils regularly to combat the dryness. Moisturize day and night.

DIY Avocado Face Mask

Recipe Credits: The Heavenly Maven Via Byrdie

This mask is great because it also exfoliates, so it's good to get rid of any flaky skin. It's natural so it's gentle. Just make sure you're not rubbing your skin too hard. You can also grind your oats a little bit if you want.

1. Mix 1/2 an avocado, 2 tsp of raw honey and 2 Tbsp oats.

2. On cleansed skin, apply the face mask and leave it on for around 20 minutes.

3. To give your skin a little exfoliation, rub really gently in circles so the oats can do the work. You can grind the oats for a softer texture.

DIY Aloe Vera Sheet Mask

I always do this when my skin needs soothing and good pump of hydration and it's incredible before an important event where you want your skin to look and feel amazing under foundation and makeup.

1. Spread natural aloe vera gel all over your face. Keep the layer not too thick or too thin.

2. Get a compressed sheet mask and moisten it with rose water.

3. Apply the sheet mask over the aloe vera on your skin.

4. Leave it on for around 30 min or until you feel like your skin has drank up all that goodness.

Note: Sometimes I also go over the sheet mask with an ice roller to help tighten the skin, firm it and de-puff it. Also keep your aloe vera in the fridge for a more soothing cooling effect.

We also have this Fustany TV video, which is a skincare routine for dull tired skin to give it a nice glow. It in I've included the aloe vera mask tip, check it out below.

2. How to cure dry skin on legs

Dry legs need constant care. Yes, an exfoliating scrub will give you quick results but to keep constantly smooth dry incorporating body lotion, body oil and dry brushing in your routine. Dry brushing s also really good for cellulite and blood circulation.

DIY scrub for dry legs

Recipe Credits: One Good Thing

This is a simple scrub, but really effective. You can also add honey for more hydration. This will also help, not only with the dryness, but also with ingrown hair to get a better shave or wax. Just give it some time before you do any hair removal, so your skin isn't too sensitive before the scrub.

1. Mix together 1/4 sugar, 3 Tbsp of lemon or lime and 1/2 cup of olive oil. (You can also add honey)

2. Soak your legs for at least 5 minutes and then start scrubbing.

3. Wash off and then moisturize.

3. Cracked heels treatment

Cracked heels are a problem, because they're usually a long time build up dead skin. You can also dry the scrub we tried above to help with the exfoliation. Just make sure with anything you're doing to heels that they're not hurt of bleeding beforehand. Wait for them to heel first.

DIY rice flour exfoliant for cracked heels

Recipe Credits: Style Craze

1. Mix together around 2 Tbsp of rice flour, or finely gouger rice with 1 tsp of honey and around 3 drops of apple cider vinegar. You can also add a tsp of olive oil or sweet almond oil for extra moisture.

2. Stir them together until they make a thick paste.

3. Before using the scrub, soak your feet for at least 10 minutes.

Shea butter for cracked heels

Recipe Credits: First Cry Parenting

Note: Make sure you're not allergic to shea butter first!

1. Massage your feet well with natural shea butter.

2. Put on socks and leave them on overnight.

4. How to soften dry hands

Dry hands can be really frustrating and they affect how our hands feel and look, including manicures. Constantly applying hand cream is a great solution, but we often forget to do it or we get really bored, so why not try this...

DIY Lotion Bars

1. Add 25g cocoa butter, 50g coconut butter, 25g Shea Butter, 40g beeswax, 2ml grapeseed oil, dried flower petals and essential oils of your choice in a heat proof bowl.

2. Melt them together over a water bath on low heat. Make sure the bowl isn't touching the surface of the water in the pot.

3. Add dried flower petals to a silicon ice tray.

4. Carefully add the melted mixture to the tray.

5. Add on top 2 drops of your favorite essential oil.

6. Leave them to harden at room temperature.

7. Take them out of the tray and massage over the area you want to moisturize.

5. How to treat dry lips

Again, if we're persistent with lip balm and drinking enough water, this wouldn't be a problem. But we often aren't and for some people that's actually not enough. A scrub is a great way to get faster results as well as plumping the lips as well.

DIY lip scrub

1. Mis together 1/2 Tbsp sugar, 1/2 Tbsp olive oil and 1/2 tsp Honey.

2. Rub and scrub your lips gently and then wash off.

3.Apply a nice thick nourishing lip balm

Main Image Credits: Instagram @aimeesong