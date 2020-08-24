2
by Zeina Tawfik

35 Photos of Straw Bags to Show You Why They're Perfect for Summer

Summer and straw bags go hand in hand! Straw bags have been leading the way for summer and you should totally get your hands on one. Still thinking why you need a straw bag in your life? Just see these 35 straw bags ideas to show you why they're perfect for summertime.

Straw bags are perfect for your holiday getaway; just imagine yourself going to a local market or heading to the beach with a super stylish woven bag, the perfect finishing touch to your summer look.

Whether you like color, tassels or you prefer minimalist designs, you'll surely find a straw bag that you'll like! And hey, don't forget to pair your straw bag with summer-appropriate accessories like straw hats and strappy or rope sandals.

Now scroll down to see 35 examples of straw bags ideas, perfect for summer...

Oversized straw bags

We have to think Jacquemus for bringing massive oversized straw bags to the runway a few seasons back in 2018. They're such a great summer statement and they'll surely fit all your beach essentials, snacks, change of clothes and anything you could ever think of packing. 

Fun colorful straw bags

If you love glam and color, these straw bags are perfect for your summer. Their bright patterns and fun desings will pop with your outfits and will being a smile to your face. 

Minimal simple straw bags

If you're more on the minimal end of the things, the best thing about straw bags is how simple and rustic they can look. They go really well with white summer dresses or just next to your swimsuit and hat. 

Chic straw bags for dressing up

If you're looking for a straw bag to fit your evening look and night out, there also many chic designs out there, with more structured forms and leather straps. 


The way you accessorize will make or break your outfit! So read more from our Accessories section here.


Etsy.com Via Pinterest

Etsy.com Via Pinterest
Etsy.com Via Pinterest

Etsy.com Via Pinterest
Instagram: @amyz_k Via Pinterest

Instagram: @amyz_k Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Lecatch.com

Lecatch.com
Maisonmaillot.com

Maisonmaillot.com
Thefashionspot.com Via Pinterest

Thefashionspot.com Via Pinterest
Nenaandco.com

Nenaandco.com
Joliesbobines.wordpress.com

Joliesbobines.wordpress.com
Honestlywtf.com Via Pinterest

Honestlywtf.com Via Pinterest
Honestlywtf.com

Honestlywtf.com
Carriebradshawlied.com

Carriebradshawlied.com
Thefashionmagpie.com

Thefashionmagpie.com
Cottonroseboho.com

Cottonroseboho.com
Sartreuse.tumblr.com

Sartreuse.tumblr.com
Veracasagrande.com

Veracasagrande.com
Ovika.com

Ovika.com
Trendencias.com

Trendencias.com
Honestlywtf.com

Honestlywtf.com
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Labonni.com

Labonni.com
Merciboutiques.com

Merciboutiques.com
Abbysavvy.com

Abbysavvy.com
Cocoknits.com

Cocoknits.com
Aliexpressgoods.com Via Pinterest

Aliexpressgoods.com Via Pinterest
Veracasagrande.com Via Pinterest

Veracasagrande.com Via Pinterest
Pitusa.co

Pitusa.co
Mijaflatau.com Via Pinterest

Mijaflatau.com Via Pinterest
Etsy.com Via Pinterest

Etsy.com Via Pinterest
Pinkpeonies.com

Pinkpeonies.com
Etsy.me Via Pinterest

Etsy.me Via Pinterest


