35 Photos of Straw Bags to Show You Why They're Perfect for Summer

Summer and straw bags go hand in hand! Straw bags have been leading the way for summer and you should totally get your hands on one. Still thinking why you need a straw bag in your life? Just see these 35 straw bags ideas to show you why they're perfect for summertime.

Straw bags are perfect for your holiday getaway; just imagine yourself going to a local market or heading to the beach with a super stylish woven bag, the perfect finishing touch to your summer look.

Whether you like color, tassels or you prefer minimalist designs, you'll surely find a straw bag that you'll like! And hey, don't forget to pair your straw bag with summer-appropriate accessories like straw hats and strappy or rope sandals.

Now scroll down to see 35 examples of straw bags ideas, perfect for summer...

Oversized straw bags

We have to think Jacquemus for bringing massive oversized straw bags to the runway a few seasons back in 2018. They're such a great summer statement and they'll surely fit all your beach essentials, snacks, change of clothes and anything you could ever think of packing.

Fun colorful straw bags

If you love glam and color, these straw bags are perfect for your summer. Their bright patterns and fun desings will pop with your outfits and will being a smile to your face.

Minimal simple straw bags

If you're more on the minimal end of the things, the best thing about straw bags is how simple and rustic they can look. They go really well with white summer dresses or just next to your swimsuit and hat.

Chic straw bags for dressing up

If you're looking for a straw bag to fit your evening look and night out, there also many chic designs out there, with more structured forms and leather straps.