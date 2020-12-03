2
Fashion Header image cairo film festival 2020 celebrities looks fustany ar main image 2

| by Mai Atef

You Have to See the Dresses Trends Seen at the Cairo International Film Festival

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

The Cairo International Film Festival kicked off for its 42nd session and celebrity red carpet dresses caught our eyes. But what really caught my attention most were the common evening trends seen. This is why I gathered for you today the most eye-catching looks and dresses from celebrities at the Cairo International Film Festival 2020.

You Have to See Dorra's 3 Wedding Looks and More of Her Everyday Style

Off-the-shoulder dresses 

Cairo International Film Festival 2020 red carpet dresses

Off-the-shoulder dress models were loved this year, as seen on Yousra, Laila Elwi and more...But they were all very different designs and looks. For example, Shereen Reda went for puffy sleeves and Yousra wore cape style shoulders.

How to Wear and Style Colors Like Royal Queens and Princesses

Tiered dresses

Cairo International Film Festival 2020 red carpet dresses

Tiered dresses and ruffles are still going strong and are loved by many celebs. Rogena wore a statement lilac dress and Dorra stunned as usual in a royal blue beauty.

10 Different Cleopatra Looks Over the Years From Film and TV

Velvet dresses

Cairo International Film Festival 2020 red carpet dresses

For winter, many stars went for velvet dresses, but in different styles and looks. Mais Hamdan wore a simple purple velvet dress and Mona Zaki's maroon dress combined both velvet and satin. Nourhan Mansour wore something a little more complex with lace detailing to compliment the velvet.

What Colors Match With Dark Green? Here's How to Style It Differently

Sequined dresses

Cairo International Film Festival 2020 red carpet dresses

These are really inspiring for the holiday season and new year's. Mai Selim wore a sexy red sequin dress and Huda El Mufti went for structured shoulders. Hanna El Zahed went for a bold party dress with cut out detail.

One shoulder dresses

Cairo International Film Festival 2020 red carpet dresses

Many people went for one shoulder dresses, most notably Basma in burgundy elegant dress. Nelly Karim, went for something a little more bold in a short black dress with leather details. 


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @ciff42official

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @ciff42official

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @ciff42official

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @ciff42official

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @kikibeautique

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @ciff42official

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @ciff42official

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @nourhanmansourofficial

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

cairo international film festival red carpet dresses

Instagram: @cairofilms

