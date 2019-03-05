2
| by Farida Abdel Malek

You Can't Miss Karl Lagerfeld's Last Ever Collection for Chanel

The whole world was waiting to see Karl Lagerfeld's last collection ever on Chanel's runway.  Karl Lagerfeld, Fendi and Chanel's creative director, passed away in February. The world mourned, not only Karl, but his unmatchable creativity and incredible contribution to the fashion world and fashion history. 

Earlier today was Chanel's Fall/Winter 2019 Ready-to-wear show in Paris Fashion week. This was a significant show for it was Karl Lagerfeld's last collection on a runway due to his death. Cara Delevingne returned to the runway and Penélope Cruz also honored Karl, modeling one of his designs on the runway today. Models Mariacarla Boscono and Cat McNeil got emotional and cried during the walk for the finale. 

undefined

We all held our breath and watched his incredible designs walk the runway for the last time, as we said goodbye to his art and iconic moments with ChanelThe show was set in a snowy, small town setting at the Grand Palais. The models walked through the snow in big snow boots, intricate sweater designs and a variety of styles and colors. We were shocked to see how the runway was filled with more than one theme that blended perfectly together as a uniform collection. 

undefined

The colors were incredible, there was bright fuchsia pink that we also saw on the Oscars red carpet. The jewelry and accessories were exceptional, as always with Chanel. We loved the Intricate fur handbags, embellished neck scarfs (yes in winter!), long layered necklaces and big heart-shaped earrings. 

undefined

Image Credits: Chanel

It was the perfect ending to the iconic era of Karl Lagerfeld. To honor his incredible career today, we though we'd show you our favorite top 10 looks from the Chanel Fall/Winter 2019 runway. 


Main Image Credits: Now Fashion

All Image Credits : Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com Via Vogue

The world is changing everyday and you don't want to miss Fustany's twist on our News section.


