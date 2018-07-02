After Studying Law, My Passion for Travel Was the Drive to Change My Life

Myriam Trannet took her friends advice to turn her love for travel and good planning into her job, a travel blogger. The rising blogger has a love for islands and fully enjoys her travel experiences from flight to food. Take a look at what she had to say about traveling and her passion for it.





Please introduce yourself.



Hello. I’m Myriam, the founder of Tranneta’s Travels. I’m half Egyptian and half French. I graduated from law school, passed the Paris bar exam but decided to follow my passion for travel.



Can you give a small brief about your blog and why you decided to start it?

It was on our way back from the Philippines; I’m usually the one behind the planning of any trip (everything that goes into making the trip an amazing experience, from the flights, to the hotels, to the activities, and restaurants.) My friends encouraged me to start and I finally decided to follow my passion and do it. Basically I created content for brands, hotels, destinations, etc. and I post on my Instagram profile. Also, I write articles reviewing destinations, hotels, restaurants, spas on my website. I give you tips for your trip that come from my own experiences.





What is your favorite country and why?

It’s a hard question, I don’t have a favorite country. But, put me on an island by the beach, and the destination will be one of my favorites. So far my favorites are the Philippines, Bali, St Thomas, St Lucia, Puerto Rico, well the list is long!

Can you tell us about your all-time favorite trip, so far?

Another hard question... I think my honeymoon, as we got to do so many beautiful destinations all in one trip! A month long of destinations!

What countries are still on your bucket list?

Cuba big time! Maldives, Zanzibar, Costa Rica. But I also want to do one month in South America hopping from one country to the other!





Can you give us 2 quick tips on how to save, so you can travel more than once a year?

Saving is always hard, but when you have a goal it becomes easier. It doesn’t have to be a lot of money each month, could be as little as 1000 LE per month depending on your budget of course, and in the end you end up with a sum. Just put the money on the side and forget about it! I’m giving you this advice which we actually find so hard to follow lol! But, it’s not so much about saving as it is about booking early, that’s the key to cheaper travels!

Do you prefer traveling alone or with people? And why?

I prefer traveling with my husband and/or my mother. We like the same things so everything goes smoothly and it’s always a lot of fun. I love traveling with friends too but the bigger the group the harder it is to plan and the harder it is to make any decision, even about where we're going to eat!





Image Credits: Instagram @trannetastravels