| by The Fustany Team

Running out of Time? These Are 15 Cheap Valentine's Gift Ideas for Him

There are only a few days left until Valentine's Day, and you're probably wracking your brain for cute gift ideas to buy him. But what if he's an Aquarius? Or what if you just celebrated your anniversary and your bank account is crying for help this month? That doesn't mean you can't find him a cheap Valentine's Day gift. 

Cheap doesn't mean it's not going to be practical or special. We sometimes forget how affordable some of our everyday essentials and the things that can make us happy are. If your mind hurts from thinking too much, here's a list of 15 affordable Valentine's gift ideas for him:


1. Beard moisturizer. 

2. An affordable electric razor.

3. Phone Cover.

4. Laptop Case.

5. Laptop cleaning kit.

6. Phone holder for the car or office.

7. Wireless earphones.

8. Sports watch.

9. A chic lighter if he unfortunately smokes (you can also skip this and buy him a nicotine patch). 

10. Laptop bag. 

11. Sports bag or gym bag.

12. Travel pillow.

13. Office supplies or stationary.

14. A book from his favorite genre.

15. A cool key chain.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @emilyvartanian

