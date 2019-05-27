May 27, 2019 12:38 PM | by Omneya Hossam
7 Quick Vimto Drinks Recipes That Will Boost Your Ramadan Iftar
For some people Vimto is a Ramadan essential, you just can't go through Iftar without that sweet berry taste of your childhood iftar memories. Throughout the years it has become a tradition thanks to it's sweet, fruity taste that we all love. And while you can just drink it out of the bottle or with some Ice, here are 7 Vimto drinks recipes, from cocktails to milkshakes, that you can enjoy that will elevate your Ramadan iftar menu.
1. Vimto Smoothie
I can drink smoothies every single day in summer. And this one is so easy to prepare. As your favorite Vimto juice to a blender and ass some ice and blend. Voilà, you have a perfect smoothie ready .
2. Vimto 7 Up Cocktail
Vimto and seven-up are best friends. Add seven-up to your vimto and enjoy a refreshing Ramadan drink in no time.
3. Vimto Milkshake
This one is super delicious. Just add Vimto, milk, strawberries, and Ice cream (optional) to a blender and watch it turn into your new favorite milkshake.
4. Vimto-Hibiscus Cocktail
If you love hibiscus you can add Vimto, hibiscus, and seven-up to a serving cup and enjoy an effortless, fizzy cocktail.
5. Papya-Vimto Smoothie
For a healthy Vimto smoothie, this one is a perfect choice. In the blender add:
- 1 papaya fruit
- 1/2 cup milk
- Sugar to preference
- 2 Tbsp Vimto
- 5 Ice cubes
Blend for 2 min in the blender and serve.
6. Mango-Vimto Smoothie
For Mango lovers, this smoothie is a game-changer.
Ingredients:
- 4 mangos
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 cup buttermilk
- Ice and Vimto to preferance
Add to the blender and enjoy the delicious result.
7. Vimto-Bana Smoothie
For an energetic option, this smoothie is so delicious and full of energy.
- 2-3 bananas
- Vimto to your preference
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 cup sugar or honey
- Ice cubes
Blend for 2 minutes in the blender and serve.
Main Image Credits: Instagram @vimtoarabia
