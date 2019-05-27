7 Quick Vimto Drinks Recipes That Will Boost Your Ramadan Iftar

Blend or 2 minutes in the blender and serve.For some people Vimto is a Ramadan essential, you just can’t go through Iftar without that sweet berry taste of your childhood iftar memories. Throughout the years it has become a tradition thanks to it's sweet, fruity taste that we all love. And while you can just drink it out of the bottle or with some Ice, here are 7 Vimto drinks recipes, from cocktails to milkshakes, that you can enjoy that will elevate your Ramadan iftar menu.

1. Vimto Smoothie

I can drink smoothies every single day in summer. And this one is so easy to prepare. As your favorite Vimto juice to a blender and ass some ice and blend. Voilà, you have a perfect smoothie ready .

2. Vimto 7 Up Cocktail

Vimto and seven-up are best friends. Add seven-up to your vimto and enjoy a refreshing Ramadan drink in no time.

3. Vimto Milkshake

This one is super delicious. Just add Vimto, milk, strawberries, and Ice cream (optional) to a blender and watch it turn into your new favorite milkshake.

4. Vimto-Hibiscus Cocktail

If you love hibiscus you can add Vimto, hibiscus, and seven-up to a serving cup and enjoy an effortless, fizzy cocktail.

5. Papya-Vimto Smoothie

For a healthy Vimto smoothie, this one is a perfect choice. In the blender add:

- 1 papaya fruit

- 1/2 cup milk

- Sugar to preference

- 2 Tbsp Vimto

- 5 Ice cubes

Blend for 2 min in the blender and serve.

6. Mango-Vimto Smoothie

For Mango lovers, this smoothie is a game-changer.

Ingredients:

- 4 mangos

- 1/4 cup milk

- 1 cup buttermilk

- Ice and Vimto to preferance

Add to the blender and enjoy the delicious result.

7. Vimto-Bana Smoothie

For an energetic option, this smoothie is so delicious and full of energy.

- 2-3 bananas

- Vimto to your preference

- 1/2 cup milk

- 1/4 cup sugar or honey

- Ice cubes

Blend for 2 minutes in the blender and serve.







Main Image Credits: Instagram @vimtoarabia