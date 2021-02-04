Nine Mistakes You Are Making with Your Hair Straightener

Truth time, you won't always head to the hair salon for a quick blow out when you can straighten your hair at home using a flat iron. Correct? If you are one of those ladies who cannot live without your hair straightener, then pay good attention to these hair straightening tips because you may actually be making some of these crucuial hair straightner mistakes.

Oily Scalp Treatments: Hair Products and Home Remedies to Try

How to use hair straightener...9 flat iron mistakes you could be making:

1. Straightening your hair when it is damp

If you hear a sizzling sound as you apply the hot iron to the hair, then you need to stop immediately. Don't ever ever straighten your hair when it's still damp or wet, you'll actually be boiling the hair follicle, rather than straightening it. The hair must be completely dry before straightening.

2. Not sectioning your hair

An iron only works well on small sections of hair. You need to start from the inner hairs at the back of your neck, and work your way up to the outer strands. That way you can avoid having to repeatedly place the hot iron on your hair.

For Ages 15-30: The Most Common Hair Problems and Their Treatments

3. Using the wrong heat setting

There is a reason why an instructions pamphlet comes with your hair straightener. You need to set the heat according to your hair type. The heat setting of thick frizzy hair is very different than that of fine hair.

4. Not cleaning your hair iron

If you look closely you will actually find that the sides of the iron has accumulated lots of dirt from the air and styling products you use. You need to clean your flat iron regularly, just make sure to do that when it's not hot of course.

5. You're pulling out the hair strands

If you're pulling out the hair strands while using the straightener, then you're doing it wrong. Start at the root, pull your hair upwards, not downwards, and drag the iron gently across small sections of hair.

11 Hairstyling Tricks That Will Give Your Hair More Volume

6. Not using heat protectant

Just like your skin needs SPF, your hair needs a heat protectant against the straightener. Just add or spray some heat protectant when it is damp and leave it to dry before you start straightening it.

7. Not allowing your hair to breathe

One of the worst things you can do to your hair is putting it up in a ponytail or bun right after straightening it. Flip your hair upside down and use a hairdryer on the cold air setting, this will give your hair a chance to cool down before you start styling it.

How to Cut Your Own Hair: Tips and Videos for Different Haircuts

8. Not brushing your hair

Don't expect the straightener to untangle knots. You need to brush your hair before straightening it, so it can glide smoothly and not cause breakage.

9. Picking the wrong hair straightener

This is by far the most important factor when straightening your hair. You need to invest in a straightener that is suitable for your hair type and will last you a good few years.

Main ImageCredits: Instagram @kaansayar1

The JS code beautifier will take care of your dirty JavaScript, assuring a syntax error-free solution.