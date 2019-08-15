5 Tips to Stop Your Nail Polish from Chipping at the Beach/Pool

Only a few things are actually more infuriating than nail polish chipping after you’ve spent ages applying it, especially after going swimming, I know...first world problems. Well for starters, the water isn’t helping. Being in the water for too long will cause your manicure to chip. This is because of the chlorine and salt water. It’s difficult to make your beach manicure last while swimming, and to keep your your nail polish intact, even if you apply more than one layer. At a beach vacation you don't want to be worrying about redoing your manicure every other day. You want your nails to be perfect the entire trip. So, we’ve got a few possible solutions to nail polish peeling problems. Let’s learn how to prevent nail polish from chipping after swimming.

Filing and Buffing Your Nails

You need to make sure you prepped your nails really well before applying the nail polish, by filing them well and making sure there are no jagged or irregular bumps. You should gently run the file across your nail in one direction, beginning at the edge and pulling toward the center. The surface should be buffed well to remove any ridges and to make sure that the nail polish sets well once applied. If the surface of your nails is not smooth enough or there are some traces of old nail polish, your manicure will be a lot more prone to chipping.





Applying a Base Coat and a Top Coat

Before applying your nail polish, applying a base coat is essential to ensure a more long lasting lasting manicure. After applying the nail polish itself and making sure it's completely dry, now apply a top coat to make sure it protects and coats the color with shine for as long as possible. Always leave time between applying coats to make sure each coat has set first. Make sure to wait at least one or two minutes before applying another coat of color or a topcoat. Not only does base coat protect your nails from getting stained, it also fills any ridges you might have. That way you will get a smoother nail polish application, which means your nail polish is less likely to chip.





Avoid Shaking the Bottle

Don't shake the nail polish bottle before applying it, try to avoid it as much as possible because it will cause air bubbles. When you come to apply the nail polish these bubbles will appear on the brush and make the nail polish more prone to cracking and peeling.



Glitter Nail Polish

There are some types of nail polish that can last longer than others. Luckily glitter nail polish is known to be very difficult to remove with acetone. So, this might be the perfect choice for you when you're going swimming, it's less likely to chip or peel and looks great in the sun. Glitter nail polish looks different every time the sun reflects off the glitter, so it's a really fun nail polish to have.

Also, bonus tip: There are base coats that are made to peel-off easily and they work wonders for those looking to remove tough-to-get-off textures like glitter.





Gel Nail Polish

Gel nail polish is the ideal solution to maintain a stable manicure that is not affected by pool or sea water. Gels bond to your nails and can last for up to two weeks without being affected. However, we recommend that you do this at a nail salon to make sure the application is professional and done right.







Main Image Credits: Instagram @the_nail_factory_egypt