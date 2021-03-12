Friday Fashion Fits: How Hijabis Can Style Active Wear

Active wear is one of the most loved 2021 trends and it's been embraced with so much enthusiasm by many fashion bloggers. So, if you're a hijabi and was having a hard time to style active wear with your hijab, this is the article for you. No matter what piece of athleisure you have in your closet, there is a way to style it to fit your hijab. Here are some style ideas to rock the active wear trend for hijabis.

Active wear can look business chic

Yes, active wear can be styled to look semi formal and wear it to work. Try pairing your sweatpants with a blazer or wear a full tracksuit with a classic coat or long vest. It'll make you look effortlessly chic and formal.

How to wear yoga pants with your hijab

Many hijabis avoid wearing yoga pants or leggings but let me tell you that there are ways to style them modestly. Just go for longer upper pieces like oversized sweatshirts, long shirts and jackets for a casual look that can work in or out of the gym.

Rocking sweatshirts with the hijab

We all have in our closets a few sportive sweatshirts and there are many ways you can wear them with your hijab. Go for colored pants, cotton sweatpants or denim jeans. You can try another new trend of tying them over your shoulders with any casual outfit of your choice.

How to wear side stripe pants

Side strip pants are a girl's favorite as they can be worn anytime from morning to evening. For example you can wear a pair of heels and a nice button down shirt to go from a casual look to something edgier like these outfits by both hijabi fashion bloggers Samar and Soha.

Tracksuit outfits for hijabis

There are many ways to style tracksuits, one of the biggest 2021 trends, with your hijab that would give you an effortless laid back look. Just layer it with a statement coat or puff jacket from your wardrobe. Another option would be to try a monochrome look or put on a white shirt underneath.