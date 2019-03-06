Elie Saab Tells a Love Story in the Fall 2019 Ready-To-Wear Collection

Elie Saab is one the designers that never ceases to amaze us with his incredible creativity, craftsmenship and breathtaking designs that lead him to be one of the world's most renowned designers. The Lebanese designer showcased the latest Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2019/2020 collection at Paris's Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week. He portrayed a beautiful representation and message of his love for fashion through the collection under the name 'Lovestruck'.



This was beautiful diverse collection with a lot of different features including some his classic work and a good amount of ruffles, implemented in a very chic, feminine way, which we've seen a lot this year on the runway. The '80s fashion trend was also present in this collection with puffy, big sleeves alongside patterned, graphic dresses, embellished with illustrations of hands and hearts, fitting the theme this collection.





The colors this year ranged from vibrant shades of red, blue, green along with the classic and chic black, which was shown through magnificent dresses that we can envision seeing on the red carpet. As for the materials, they were very romantic and magical with choices of satin, tulle, chiffon, silk and velvet.



Classic scarves were also on the runway inspired by the '20s. Big bows defined the models' waists in a way that was elegant and captivating. Elie Saab's fall collection also featured belts, which we've seen a lot from the brand recently, in leather and different sizes. We also loved seeing over-the-knee boots in black and gold, which made a huge comeback this year.



Take a look at the gallery below to see for yourself Elie Saab's Fall 2019 'Lovestruck' collection.





All Image Credits: NowFashion

