In any relationship, communication is essential. However, because couples nowadays rely on texting to communicate, emotions can often be lost. It is essential to be vulnerable in a relationship and be able to express your feelings. So, if you're in a long-distance relationship or your man is on a trip and you miss him, don't be afraid to tell him. Although nothing says "I miss you" like a simple "I miss you" text, he will undoubtedly feel special and will end up with a big smile on his face, so make him feel extra special with these 50 adorable ways to tell your man you miss him.

10 Easy Ways to Show Someone Your Care

via GIPHY

1. I wish you were here right now.

2. I miss you the way a chubby kid on a diet misses cake.

3. Your arms around me felt like home. I'm currently homesick.

4. You don't even have the slightest idea how much I miss you.

5. One of your hugs would be nice right now.

6. I just want to be where you are.

7. I miss you all the way to the moon and back.

8. I'm holding you in my heart until I can hold you in my arms.

9. I started missing you as soon as we said goodbye.

10. I'm jealous of people who get to see you every day.

11. I didn't know it was possible to miss someone this much.

12. If you think missing me is hard, you should try missing you.

13. Can you feel me missing you?

14. I miss you a little. A little too much, a little too often, and a whole lot more each day.

15. What on earth did I think about all the time before you?

16. You should be here.

17. I miss you too much for words.

18. I'm craving you in so many ways. I just want to be next to you, and nothing more or less.

19. I miss the feeling of your hand in mine.

80 Questions to Ask Your Partner for a Fun Date Night

20. I have never missed anyone as much as I miss you.

21. I just miss you, that's all.

22. I miss you like an idiot who misses the point.

23. To say I miss you is an understatement.

24. You crossed my mind today, and I smiled as usual, despite the sadness.

25. I will stop missing you when I'm with you.

26. Every piece of me misses you.

27. I am longing to be with you.

28. I really miss you, but probably not as much as you miss me. I'm pretty awesome.

29. I can't wait to see your face again.

30. Hello, I miss you quite terribly.

31. I'm missing your adorable face.

32. I miss my personal heating pad because you keep me warm all the time.

33. Do you want to go out to eat tonight? because I miss sharing my favorite food with you.

34. Mr. handsome, I have a serious question for you: Do you miss me as much as I miss you?

35. I miss you like a plant misses water.

36. Did you know I have a new hobby? that is missing you.

37. Your love is like air to me; I can't live without it.

38. Have you been working out today? because You must be exhausted from running through my mind all day.

39. Do you know how certain elements complement one another? I miss you like the desert misses rain.

Quiz: Are You in a Healthy Relationship?

40. My day is so gloomy without you; the sun doesn't even shine when you're gone. I miss you!

41. I was listening to our song today and it hit me how much I missed you.





42. Send him a cute GIF expressing how much you miss him.

43. I miss you as much as I miss my dipped chicken nuggets.

44. Stop wondering why the chicken crossed the road. Instead, ask as to why you are constantly on my mind.

45. I wish I could copy and paste you right now because I really miss you!

46. I think something is wrong with me because I can't stop thinking about you.

47. Are you the sun's rays? Because I can't shine without you!

48. I did three things today: the first was to miss you, and the second was to miss you, and did I forget to mention that I missed you?

49. I can't photosynthesize without the light of my life.

50. Without you, life feels colorless; come color my world again.

4 Things We Learned When We Asked Women About Online

Life is too short, so if you miss someone, don't be afraid to text or call them and express how much you miss them, and if you were looking for a sign to text them, that's your sign, and if you're thinking, "I ran out of ideas to text him how much I miss him," gurl! We just helped you out by giving you 50 adorable ideas to tell him, so pick up your phone and start texting.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @neslihanatagul