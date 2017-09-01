Because we happen to know a lot when it comes to fashion and beauty, we thought that we shouldn't leave it all to ourselves! That's why we're sharing with you 30 fashion and beauty tips and tricks every woman should know. Whether you're out of eyeliner, or don't know how to wash your swimwear, the following fashion and beauty hacks are bound to make your life a little bit easier.

1. Break in your new shoes by wearing a thick pair of socks, then put on your shoes and direct a hair dryer that's on medium heat on your feet for a couple of minutes.

2. Don't know how to sew? Use body tape to easily shorten the hem of your pants, dress or skirt temporarily.

3. Spray your tights with hairspray before wearing them to avoid any rips.

4. If you don't have a lint roller, use duct tape by dabbing the lint-covered areas of your clothes with the sticky side of the duct tape.

5. For perfect looking rolled sleeves, fold your unbuttoned shirtsleeve up until the bottom of the cuff is just above your elbow. Then roll and fold over the shirtsleeve, but make sure to leave a bit of the cuff exposed for that effortless look.

6. If you're out of liquid eyeliner, use your mascara instead! Dip an angled makeup brush in the mascara wand and apply on your eyelids as you would with a liquid eyeliner.

7. To remove bad odor from your sneakers, leave orange, lime or grapefruit peel inside it overnight, and remove before wearing them again.

8. Clean your diamond engagement ring by soaking it in a small bowl, with one part liquid hand wash and three parts warm water. Leave for 15 minutes, carefully rinse with water and then dry it with a cotton cloth.

9. For a better grip, spray your bobby pins with hairspray before sliding them into your hair.

10. Always hand wash your swimwear and don't throw it in the washing machine. Rinse it with cold water after use, and then soak it in a sink full of water and a small amount of washing detergent. Never wring it to squeeze the water out, instead you should lay it flat on a dry towel to dry out.

11. For perfect nail polish application, apply Vaseline on your nail cuticles using a cotton swab, and you won't have any messy-looking fingers.

12. Your tube top can double up as a slip under see-through skirts or dresses, just wear it as a skirt to avoid any wardrobe malfunctions.

13. Keep your button from unraveling by applying a coat of clear nail polish over it.

14. Before heading out in your white outfit, check out yourself in bright lighting, to make sure the fabric isn't see-through.

15. When shopping for evening wear, bring with you your shape wear/underwear, so you have an idea of how exactly the dress would look like.

16. For a longer lasting scent, apply a tiny dab of Vaseline to your skin, on the areas where you'll be spritzing your perfume.

17. Don't wear the same white shirt and t-shirt over and over again as it usually wears out too soon from regular washing, so make sure to have a couple of ones that you can wear on rotation.

18. If you find a flattering pair of pants, buy it in several colors. There's nothing wrong in collecting wardrobe staples that work for you!

19. Never underestimate the power of a scarf. It's one of the easiest things to throw on your basic t-shirt and transform your look.

20. If you want to go for a mixed prints look, make sure to pair large prints with smaller prints. Stripes and polka dots are always a safe combo for starters!

21. If you're out of shaving cream, then you can use conditioner or shower gel. They can do the same job that shaving cream can do!

22. If it doesn't fit you at the fitting room, then don't buy it! Don't try to convince yourself that it will magically fit you (when and if) you lose/gain those kilograms.

23. Beware of the sale season! Just because an item is on sale, doesn't mean it's a bargain. Shop smartly and think twice before you hit the cashier.

24. Every woman should have these jackets in her wardrobe: a classic trench coat, a denim jacket, a utility jacket, a leather biker jacket, a black tailored blazer, a bright-colorer coat and a tweed jacket.

25. Get your clothes altered for the perfect fit. For example, hem your jeans for the perfect length.

26. To tame flyaway hairs, spritz a small amount of hairspray on a toothbrush, then use it to brush your frizzy strands.

27. When in doubt, wear diamond stud earrings, they go with everything!

28. Invest in wardrobe staples and not seasonal trends. It's okay to splurge on a little black dress that you can wear multiple times, or a pair of denim that flatters your body shape so well.

29. Handle your designer handbags and shoes with care, avoid taking them out in the rain and always store them in dust-bags/boxes.

30. To thicken your eyelashes, apply a coat of mascara, then apply baby powder on your lashes using a cotton swab, finish off with another coat of mascara then curl your lashes with an eyelash curler.

If you have any other interesting fashion and beauty tips and tricks, then share them with us, because sharing is caring!

Main Image Credits: Instagram @fabmuse_diana