Enjoy Silky Baby-Smooth Hands This Winter with 6 Simple Steps

The cold season has arrived, and in this weather we can't just ignore the extreme dryness our skin is constantly exposed to especially when it comes to our hands. If not treated correctly, dry hands can end up with skin damage and sometimes even wounds. Feeling too lazy to keep up with skin care routine during winter is so common, that's why I decided to bring you these piece-of-cake tips which will keep your hands moisturized and smooth all winter long.

So here are the steps that will help you avoid dry hands in winter:

1. Use a good moisturizer to protect your hands from winter dryness

The first and most important step that shouldn't be overlooked is moisturizing your hands. To do this, you must choose a good moisturizer that suits your skin. There are numerous hand creams or lotions as well as 100% natural oils (e.g coconut oil, olive oil, etc) that can do the mission of keeping your skin moisturized.

2. Keep your body frequently hydrated

There is a misconception that moisturizing equals hydration. Well, moisturizing plays a crucial role in skin care routine when it comes to the exterior part of the skin, but to complete your mission, you should stay hydrated by drinking enough water and taking fruits and vegetables that provide your body with the needed salts. Easy, right? You're welcome.

3. Consider some evening massage

This evening massage could easily be made. All you need is to apply drops of almond oil or glycerol on your hands, and gently massage the back of your hands for 5 -10 minutes. Do this for a week or two, and witness the magic that will happen to your skin.

4. Avoid using too much hot water

Washing our hands with cold water during winter is almost a nightmare for everyone. That's totally okay. However, too much hot water may hurt your skin, that's why the perfect thing is to use lukewarm water for while washing your hands.

5. Make sure to dry your hands very well after washing

Washing your hands and leaving them wet in winter, believing that it's a type of moisturizing is a totally mistaken thought. This action may actually damage your skin. Therefore, drying your hands thoroughly after washing is essential.

6. Wear gloves

Yes, this will powerfully contribute in protecting your hands from dehydration during winter. Apart from keeping your hands warm, a pretty pair of gloves will help your hand's skin moisture stay the longest period possible.





