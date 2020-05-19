For Your 30s: The Best Eye Creams for Fine Lines and Dark Circles

We talked before about everything related to women's skin in their 30s, from the most common skin problems to home remedies to help revive and brighten the skin. Today we're on to another step, which is the best eye creams for your 30s for wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles...

Essential Ingredients to look for in eye creams:

If you are in your 30s looking for an eye cream targeting these concerns, look for these ingredients...

1. Peptides

Which helps with the effectiveness of the eye cream and its ability to penetrate the skin and help with fine lines and wrinkles.

2. Retinol

Retinol is responsible for stimulating collagen production, which helps with fighting wrinkles.

3. Caffeine

Caffeine is very popular and used to combat dark circles, which a lot of women struggle with at this age.

4. Hyaluronic Acid

It is a very strong ingredient when it comes to deeply hydrating the skin.

5. Antioxidants

They help prolong and protect the skin from premature aging.

So here are 5 of the best eye creams for your 30 for dark circles and wrinkles:

This Origins Eye Cream has anti-oxidants, caffeine and peptides, as well as, hyaluronic acid. It helps with brightening dark circles and giving the skin necessary hydration thanks to the hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil. It is one of the most popular eye creams.

2. Murad Renewing Eye Cream





This is a staple for a lot of women. It has retinol, peptides, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid. So it can strengthen the skin cells and battle wrinkles. It is also good for women who struggle with sagging or drooping and can leave the skin smooth and radiant.

3. Olay Total Effects Eye Transforming Cream





This an affordable option that is great for protecting and nourishing the under eye area. Thanks to the Vitamin E and B3, it can boosts the skin's ability to retain moisture. It also soothes the skin with allantoin, aloe vera and cucumber. It also has green tea rich which is rich antioxidants and can protect the skin from early signs of aging.

4. Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Cream





Also another very effective eye cream that is enriched with shea butter and jojoba oil, which work on moisturizing the eye area. It is also full of antioxidants, as well as vitamin C which is great for brightening dark circles and helping with fine lines.

This anti-aging eye cream consists of black tea extract which is rich in antioxidants to tighten and protect the eye area. In addition, it also contains Noni, which is rich in fatty acids which help restore the freshness of the skin. It can also help reduce wrinkles and the appearance of dark spots.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @juliesfi