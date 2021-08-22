7 Work-Friendly Outfits That Aren’t Jeans

Going to work dressed nicely every day can be difficult because we sometimes run out of outfit ideas, and it's even more difficult when jeans are not permitted at work. And because it's "Back to School" season, teachers, your summer vacation is over (give me a minute to cry over the fact that summer is over) and you're probably wondering what to wear to work? Well, for all the working ladies out there who want outfit ideas that aren't jeans, and for ladies who don't like to wear jeans all the time, this article will be very useful. In this article, you will find 7 work-friendly outfit ideas that aren't jeans.

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Clashing Prints Together



1. Turn heads in a printed suit









Image credits: Glamour, Pure Wow

A suit screams "I'm ready for work!" However, we are attempting to up our fashion game this year, which is why a printed suit is the best place to start, as it instantly gives you a stylish edgy look. For a chic casual look, pair it with a graphic tee and sneakers. or for a more formal look, pair it with a shirt and add a wow factor by wearing it with mules.

70 Summer 2020 Outfit Ideas for Every Girl Out There



2. If you want to wear a skirt, a midi skirt is the way to go









Image credits: Glamour, Pure Wow

A midi skirt is the best option for work because its length is just right; it's not too long or too short, just the right length. Pair it with a t-shirt for all-day comfort and a ballerina, or if you prefer to wear heels to work, it's time to pull out those heels. This is a very stylish look for work, and you will be very comfortable all day.

How to Style the Popular Summer Trend: Satin Skirts



3. Wide-leg pants are always a good choice









Image credits: An Indigo Day, Cup Of Jo

This year, wide legs were at the top of the trend! Whether it's denim or one of those elegant fabrics. I like its silhouettes because you can wear them with those short tops that you always have trouble wearing. You can wear them with a button-down blouse or a t-shirt, and for shoes, anything goes with wide-leg pants, so choose whatever is most comfortable for you.

Which Jeans Fits Your Body Shape Perfectly



4. A simple white shirt









Image credits: Glamour, Who What Wear

A white shirt is the most versatile wardrobe piece; you can wear it with jeans and unbuttoned with a colored tee underneath and sneakers for a casual look. And for a more formal look, wear it with a suit. You can wear a white shirt to work on a skirt if you want to look feminine, or black pants if you want to be able to move freely.

What to Wear to Your Next Job Interview, and Surely Impress Anyone!



5. A slip-on jumpsuit









Image Credits: The Golden Girl Blog

A jumpsuit is the perfect outfit for days when you want to wear something simple, just put it on and go. I personally love to wear jumpsuits, but the only thing I dislike about it is when I need to go to the bathroom, yes, we all know about this struggle, but other than that, it is the perfect clothing item for work, you can style it as is or with a shirt underneath if it is a little too revealing. Alternatively, if you want to be more formal, add a blazer and you're ready to start work in style.

40 Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt



6. Blazer it up









Image Credits: Lovely Grey, Hello Magazine

Adding a blazer to any outfit instantly elevates it to a work-appropriate look. So, if you're having one of those days where you don't know what to wear, just throw on your favorite blazer and go. You can wear it with a skirt or even a dress. If you want to try something new, wear monochromatic pants and a top with a color-popping blazer, such as an orange blazer and you're ready to hit the office.

27 Outfit Ideas to Wear Cargo Pants in a Posh Way



7. A feminine dress









Image Credits: An Indigo Day, Lovely Grey

A flowy dress is a great look for work and is very comfortable; you can add a blazer or jacket to it, or if you're wearing the same dress and want to spice it up, add a belt and play with the accessories. You can dress it up with heels for a more formal look. and for a more casual look, opt for comfortable sneakers.

Main Image Credits: Luxe Digital