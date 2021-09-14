According to Our Fashion Stylist: Trendy Items in Stores That You Must Have This Fall

It's pumpkin spice latte season, which means it's officially Fall! Yes, we can put on our favourite sweater, sip a warm drink, and enjoy the cool weather. You already know what's trendy this season, but do you know what trendy items you'll find in stores, or what's a "must-have" this season?

I'm a fashion stylist at Ask A Stylist, and we provide styling services ranging from spicing up your wardrobe to creating an entirely new style for you. And today I'm going to show you how to spot trendy items in stores so you can look extra stylish this season. In this article you will find trendy items in stores that you must have this fall, according to a fashion stylist.

1. Mango is all about the checkered print this Fall









You should keep an open mind when it comes to this trendy piece because you're probably wondering, checkered for fall? Are you sure, Salma? Well, first and foremost, it's black and white, so it will go with any other colour you want; for example, it would look great with purple pants and a checkered turtleneck. Second, the entire 90s trend is making a huge comeback, and the checkered print was extremely popular at the time. Last but not least, it has a striking print that will draw everyone's attention as soon as you walk into a room.

2. Zara wants us to wear floral this Fall









Zara isn't kidding about their floral game this season; they're clearly saying it's a must-have and not the cute floral prints, but the bold ones! When it comes to styling, if it's a dress, pair it with knee-high boots and a coat, if you're feeling chilly, try to match the coat's colour with one of the flower colour. Or for the ladies who prefer to wear suits, pair it with a floral print turtleneck. And for the ladies who aren't afraid to mix prints, you can mix plaid and floral together while keeping the bottoms simple to create a balance. A floral print piece in your wardrobe is a must-have for this fall, in my opinion.

3. Bershka is bringing back the hoodie and blazer trend









I know cropped blazers are very trendy this fall, but for the ladies who don't know how to wear cropped blazers or aren't a huge fan of this trend and still want to wear a blazer, Bershka has masculine blazers in their new collection. They are oversized ones, as if you're stealing your dad's blazer. Style this oversized blazer with a hoodie to channel your inner Hailey Bieber. We've seen her wear this look several times.

4. Cute Geometric gilets from Stradivarius









Some people call it a gilet, while others call it a vest, but they all serve the same purpose: to keep you warm and stylish. Gilet/vests are very popular this fall, and Stradivarius' new collection features a geometric print that is both fashionable and functional. You can wear them with a skirt or pants, and when the weather gets colder, you can wear a shirt underneath to keep warm. You can also wear it with a dress and those trendy chunky boots and you'll be ready for fall this year.

5. Always choose Oysho for a workout or a relaxed look









Straight trousers are very in this fall, skinny jeans or skinny pants are not as popular as they were in past seasons. It's all about the wide-leg pants and straight ones now. Oysho is known for its soft materials, so when I saw that they offer straight trousers that you can workout in or style for a relaxed look, I thought to myself, "Take my money and give me all the colours you have." These pants are so functional that they would go with anything, and because of their soft materials, they will be an excellent choice if you have a long day at work. It's unquestionably a wardrobe must-have!