A Child Specialist, Hanan Ezz El-Din, Discusses the Psychological Challenges That Mothers Face

When it comes to recovering from childbirth, everyone focuses on the physical aspects, such as eating healthy foods and taking vitamins, and we can't forget about working out to lose the baby weight, but one of the most important aspects that we overlook, especially in our society, is the mother's mental health. It is one of the most important and quickest aspects of recovering from the birth of a child.

Some mothers who experience postpartum depression may be unaware of their condition. As a result, we met with Hanan Ezz El-Din, a child specialist with a diploma in Positive Education, to get answers to all of the common questions about new mothers' mental health.

Do You Want to Avoid Pain During Your Labor? Try Hypnobirthing



1. How can new mothers be helped to recover psychologically from childbirth and the transition to motherhood?

One of the most important things is to offer and insist on helping new mothers in a way that is convenient for them. We should provide help and support in a positive way, such as:

1. You could bring a hot meal so she can spend more time with her child and not have to spend any time in the kitchen.

2. You can keep the baby in your arms for her to take a nap with an explanation that if the baby cries or feels that they need her, you will wake her up.

3. You can take the baby for a while so she can relax and do something she enjoys, such as eat her favorite hot meal (we all know how busy new moms are) or drink her favorite drink while watching Netflix.

Because they now have the added responsibility of caring for a newborn, new mothers are under a huge amount of pressure. Most new mothers believe that once they have a child and become mothers, they will never be able to return to their pre-child lives, which is untrue, but it can cause depression. As a result, every new mother should not be hesitant to ask for help and support from others, and we must all help every new mother.

9 Months of Waiting, a Lifetime of Accepting Your Beautiful Body After Becoming a Mother



2. What are the signs that the mother is suffering from postpartum depression, while we're on the subject of depression?

After childbirth, there are many signs of postpartum depression that you should not ignore and should tell those around you about, or that those around you should notice if you are unable to express your feelings, because you will need to see a psychiatrist for treatment to recover quickly, including:

1. When she can't bear looking at their new baby, she refuses to accept or deal with them.

2. Talking negatively about childbirth and motherhood and failing to see the positive aspects.

3. when she has no feelings for her child and no emotional connection with him or her.

4. Have a loss of appetite or eat more than usual.

5. Inability to fall asleep or sleep for long periods of time even when the child is asleep (insomnia).

6. Crying and anxiety, as well as the potential to harm oneself or the child.

Are You a New Mom? 11 Fashion Tips to Make Your Life Easier!



3. What about the guilt that most mothers experience when they make a mistake while caring for their children, which can lead to the belief that she is a failed mother?

Every mother must accept that we all make mistakes and that these mistakes are extremely beneficial in terms of learning, gaining new experiences, and growing closer to your child. And that motherhood is something we learn, and that we will make more mistakes in order to learn it properly. In fact, there is no such thing as a failed mother; all mothers do their best to care for their children, and each woman is unique; some women learn faster than others, which is natural given that we are all unique human beings.

Silent Reflux With Breastfeeding: What Are the Signs and What to Do?

4. "I feel as if I don't have control over my life and can't accomplish everything I want"... This is a phrase that many mothers say, and it is always used to express their sense of failure. What are your thoughts on it?

Trying to be a "super mom" is one of the worst things a mother can do. She pushes herself to do everything perfectly, starting with taking care of her child, her house, her husband, and everything else, which she will not be able to do 100 percent of the time. As a result, I advise all mothers to put themselves and their children first, followed by the kitchen and the house. You can also hire someone to help you with household tasks such as preparing ready-to-eat meals and cleaning the house on a weekly basis. This kind of help makes life easier for you, gives you peace of mind, and allows you to focus on more important things like breastfeeding and caring for yourself and your baby.

Post #117: Post Op & the Aftermath



5. What advice would you give to mothers who feel self-conscious about comparing themselves to others who returned to their normal lives and maintained a healthy weight after giving birth?

Stop torturing yourself by comparing yourself to others who are not in the same situation as you. Many of us compare ourselves to mothers on social media who appear to have it all together, but in reality, they don't. We need to build a positive and encouraging community and stay away from negative energy and comments that could harm you. Get rid of your negative energy first, so you can continue to live a happy and stress-free life.

What Are the Causes of ‘Mom Guilt’ and How to Cope With It



6. What about the feelings of loneliness that come with becoming a mother?

Support groups are very important, and they are not common in our culture, because they allow you to get to know and befriend a group of mothers who are going through the same thing as you, so you can easily talk to them and go out in places that are child-friendly. When you need help, advice, or just want to talk about how you're feeling, you'll get more interaction and understanding from friends who have gone through the same thing. As a result, every mother should begin to build a support system of people who understand her new circumstances and will be there for her in times of need. Negative people and destructive comments should be avoided.





7. Last but not least, do you have any advice for all new mothers?

I recommend that all mothers treat themselves with kindness and care. Taking care of yourself psychologically and physically is the first step toward a healthy home and child. Analyze your life and rearrange your priorities to prioritize yourself and your comfort, use flexibility in your daily life, and don't hold on to things that waste your health and time, ask for help, and don't be embarrassed; you're doing a fantastic job raising your child and recovering from birth.