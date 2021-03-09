How to Manage Your Money and Save Up in Your 30s

We've talked before about how you can save up money and manage your expenses in your teenage years and in your 20s, but things are very different when you're in your 30s. You need to know how you can save up smartly for the future and be able to do everything you want at the same time. Continue reading to find out the best financial tips to manage your money in your 30s.

Re-organizing your budget

The budget you set for yourself changes completely from one era of your life to another depending on your income vs. saving and spending habits. You need to list down all your expenses to cover everything you need including the monthly bills, school tuition if you have kids and any installments. Don't forget to re-asses your budget whenever around major life events like marriage, giving birth, etc. to avoid any unexpected financial struggles.

Five Life-changing Tips to Save Money in an Easy Way

Invest in your career

Everyone seeks to improve and grow, especially in their career and you should always strive for it. You can do that by committing to a new course or training related to your work. These courses can help you learn a lot more in your field which will reflect in your work position and how much you earn. Even if you are looking to find a new job, it might boost your resume to apply for a higher position.

Plan to pay back your debts

Whatever debts you may have, you should plan your expenses to be able to pay them all back in full. That way you'll be able to save up for the future too or you'll find yourself paying back all the accumulated bills or installments even in your 40s.

Avoid loaning money

Every person needs to control their spending habits in a smart and efficient way. Even if you plan to open a side business, try to avoid getting huge loans from the bank because it can mess up your life. Worst case scenario, is the project won't succeed and you'll be struggling to pay back the money, with all the additional interests. Best thing you can do, is save up a part of your salary every month to avoid even loaning money from your parents or friends.

Your own emergency fund

Remember to create your own emergency fund, where you save up the equivalent of 3 to 6 months of living expenses in case anything comes up. This fund should be off limits no matter what. You should also add a percentage of money to it every now and then to secure yourself and your family as much as possible. This will help you a lot in your 40s too.

Insurances are important

Do you know how important insurances are? In your work, it secures a monthly income for you whenever you reach a point where you can no longer work. For your car, it covers a lot of the expenses if you ever get into an accident or it gets stolen. Make sure you don't forgo insurances because you need to always think of the future in a smart and careful way.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @narosalife