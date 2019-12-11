The 2020 Tights Trends: How to Wear Them and Where to Buy Them

Sheer Tights or hosiery are becoming a winter staple for so many people, especially after we've been seeing them trending this year in more creative and bold designs. Wearing sheer patterned tights with skirts and dresses is so festive and chic with endless outfit ideas. This year's 2020 tights trends are beautiful, sexy and fun. So, let's talk about what the trends are and how to wear tights and style them for your winter outfits.



Polka Dot Tights

Polka dotted tights are relatively a classic in the sheer tights department. The trend comes and gos and this year it's prominent coming in black and beige as well. Fashion bloggers have worn them in traditional ways, like with skirts and dresses, but also some of them wore them with wool socks for a more modern bold look. You can find polka dot tights in a lot of high street stores, especially at H&M. Also another trend that was seen a lot is embellished tights for a feminine evening look and you can shop for them here.



Gucci and Fendi Tights

Gucci and Fendi love logo prints so it was about time for us to see Fendi and Gucci printed tights whether they're black, white, or completely sheer. You can wear them with skirts, midi skirts or short dresses. As for the shoes, simple heels or ankle boots are beautiful for leaving the focus on the tights. You can shop for them at Gucci and Fendi.



Plaid Diamond Tights

Plaid tights are a big shoutout for the seventies, which were always worn by celebrities. Now they're back again in traditional plaid, diamond plaid prints and houndstooth. They're really flattering, especially when worn with a leather skirt or trench coat. You can find them at Stradivarius.



Letter Printed Tights

Looks like printed tights are here to stay for a while. Bloggers have been wearing them a lot in so many different patterns like stars and crescents, which also look great under long winter coats and skirts. However, a very common trend was letter printed tights, with things like words, phrases or just letters. You can coordinate them with short leather skirts or midi skirts. You can shop for them here...



Colored Tights

Blair Waldorf would be so happy right now. Thick colored tights are back in bright shades of red, green and pink. You can wear them with most jackets, evening skirts and short dresses. You can find colored tights here.



Leopard Print Tights

Remember these in the 80s? Even though we might have made fun of leopard tights in the past 10 years, they're also back and they actually look pretty cool. You can actually wear these with casual or active wear to tone down the look, if you want. Shop for leopard print tights here.

