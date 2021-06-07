Yes, There Are 12 Different Types of Breast Shapes

Have you ever wondered, when you see pictures online of a model or star, why your breasts don't look like theirs? Well, you're not alone, we've all asked ourselves this question. We know that how your breasts look is an important thing for many woman. But unfortunately we were not told for exposed to the fact that breasts are not meant to look a certain way, in fact there are a lot of naturally different breast shapes and types.

How to Take Care Of Your Nipples During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

According to studies, there are more than 12 different sizes, shapes, and types of breasts, so it is normal that your breasts do not resemble what you see online...

Women's breast shapes: 12 different types and shapes of breasts

Every woman has a unique body, that's how we were created. Comparing our bodies, looks or features with anybody else does not do us any good. Our body is unique, and while we aspire to be like another woman, it is vital to remember that what's important is to actually accept our bodies in all their different forms.

Videos and Steps for Breast Cancer Self-Examination at Home

1. Archetype

According to studies, about 50% of women have this breast shape, hence the name. Even most bras designs are made based on this shape, which is of course problematic because women with different breast shapes do not feel comfortable wearing most bras. The common breast shape is full, round and with small nipples.

2. Bell shape

Well, this breast shape got its name because it takes the shape of a bell. The width of the breast from the top is small, while the shape of the breast ar the bottom is round and very full.

How to Get Away With Not Wearing a Bra...No One Will Ever Know!

3. Teardrop

It is very similar to the bell shape, but with a difference in size. It is very thin at the top and rounded and slightly plumper at the bottom. The nipples are located a little higher, not at the bottom of the breast.

4. Relaxed

Girls who have this shape of breasts often think that they should be working out more or something, so that they can lift the appearance of their breasts. But the the truth is that it's not about fitness, it's simply their natural shape. The skin is soft, and the nipples look down.

10 Easy Ways to Make Your Breasts Look Amazing

5. East West

The name explains this perfectly. The nipples point outwards in different directions.

6. Close Set

Simply put, these breasts are very close together, and there is very little space between them. There is more distance between the breast and armpit.

7. Conical breasts

This breast shape can be described as similar to the shape of the cone. It is also a very common shape, but among women with small breasts.

This Is My Personal Experience with Binge Eating Disorder

8. Asymmetrical

You must have heard girls talk about how one breast is bigger than the other. Well, it's completely normal. According to studies, half of women have one breast that is larger than the other.

9. Round

As indicated by the name, the breasts are completely round, which means that their size at the top is exactly the same as the bottom.

10. Slender

Here the breast is very thin in its entirety, but it is longer than all the previous types. The nipples also look down.

Yes, There Is More Than Just One Type of Female Orgasm!

11. Athletic

In contrast to sagging breasts, this type is very athletic in appearance, with more muscle and less breast tissue, which makes it appear tighter, and it is also wider than all the other types.

12. Side Set

Unlike close set breasts, here the breasts are closer to the armpits, making them more distant from the other with more space between them.

So, are these the only breast shapes out there?

Of course not. There are endless breast shapes and sizes. But what we've mentioned are some of the common ones. But if you have a breast shape that is not mentioned in this list, that's also perfectly normal.

How do I know if the shape of breasts is abnormal, and can their appearance be changed?

What Actually Is Self-Love and Is Self Love Selfish?!

1. As long as you don't have any pain, burning, lumps, or other painful and uncomfortable symptoms, then your breast shape is probably normal.

2. If the shape of the nipple or breast changes suddenly, then you should definitely immediately check with your doctor.

3. The shape of the breast sometimes changes when transitioning into puberty, as well as during pregnancy and if you're breastfeeding. All these changes are natural and most women go through them, but if you're not sure you can always check with your doctor.

4. Exercise can help maintain the appearance of the breasts and avoid sagging, but remember that working out will not change the original breast shape.

5. Creams and remedies, for increase of reduction of the breast size, are just myths and not true. They could tighten the breasts a little and help with sagging, but the only way to change the shape and size of the breast is through surgery.

Finally, understanding your body helps a lot with self confidence. Never stop reading and understanding everything about your body.

Main Image Credits: Via Pinterest