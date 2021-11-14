Everything You Need to Buy on Sale for Your Winter Wardrobe, According to a Fashion Stylist

Do you know that red sign with the word "Sale" written on it? So, embrace yourself because you'll be seeing it a lot these days. When it comes to shopping, I believe this is everyone's favorite word. It's that time of year when everything is on sale. The end-of-season sale. In addition, "Black Friday" is just around the corner. If you've been meaning to go shopping, now is the time. However, if you don't know where to begin or how to style any of the items you purchased. I've got you! As a stylist in "Ask a Stylist," I’ll tell you Everything you need to buy on sale for your winter wardrobe.

1. Wide Leg Jeans









Shop here: Zara

Skinny jeans are so last season; this season is all about wide jeans, or really any loose jeans. They are very simple to style; for a more laid-back look, pair them with a cropped hoodie.

2. A puffer jacket









Shop here: Zara

Although the weather is still not cold enough for a puffer jacket, they are making their way into this year's trend. They are very fashionable and will keep you warm on cold winter days. So it's unquestionably a good investment!

3. A black dress









Shop here: Zara

A black dress is a must-have in your wardrobe, and if it's on sale, you should buy it right away! You can never have too many black dresses, even if you already have one. The thing about black dresses is that they can be worn in the winter with a jacket and boots. Or, if you're going to a wedding, wear heels and nice jewelry. Or for a more casual look, pair it with a denim jacket and sneakers. Black dresses are very easy to style and a must-have, so always invest in them.

4. Leggings with no seams for expecting mothers









Shop here: H&M

We know that when you're pregnant, nothing feels comfortable, but H&M is known for its maternity section and has very comfortable options, so there's no better time to buy comfy leggings than now.

5. Rib-knit bolero









Shop here: H&M



Rib-knit bolero is a wardrobe staple that you didn't realize you needed until you got one! It's very conventional and simple to style. You can wear it with a dress or a crop top, or really anything. Surprisingly, they will actually keep you warm.

6. A hooded dress









Shop here: H&M



A hooded dress is a great option if you're having one of those "I don't know what to wear" or "Nothing looks good on me" days. It's both warm and comfortable, as well as very fashionable. You can pair it with boots or sneakers, and it will look great either way.

7. Cardigans









Shop here: H&M



In the winter, I find that you can never have too many cardigans, so whenever you find a good deal on them, buy it right away. I think I stopped buying jumpers and started buying cardigans at some point. When it comes to styling, the possibilities are endless! And as for the colors, they come in so many various colors and patterns that you're never sure where to begin.

8. Wide leg pants for expecting mothers









Shop here: H&M



If you don't like to wear tight clothes while pregnant, H&M has wide-leg pants that are so comfortable that you'll probably spend the majority of your days wearing them. With wide pants, you are on trend and can style them however you want because the sky is the limit when it comes to styling wide-leg pants.

9. Plaid pants









Shop here: American Eagle

So you know how trendy it is to wear colored or patterned pants? You'll need plaid pants, for sure. It's a must-have item for anyone's wardrobe. Plus, plaid pants can be worn both formal with a blazer or shirt and casual with a jumper. So, if you want to invest in a good pair of pants, consider plaid pants. You won't be sorry.

10. Overalls









Shop here: American Eagle



I actually spend the majority of my time wearing overalls; yes, I'm a stylist who wears overalls; don't judge me, they're comfortable. Overalls are one of those clothing items that once you buy one and start wearing it, you won't be able to take it off! Did I mention they're fashionable? In the winter, I like to pair them with boots for an edgy look, and in the summer, I like to go for a boho look. What I'm trying to say is that they will look great with any style.

